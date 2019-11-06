Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In A Calvin Klein Bralette

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore is no stranger to wowing her fans. Nevertheless, she has done it yet again with her latest post, where she sizzled in a black, Calvin Klein bralette. The 19-year-old stunner also confessed that the snapshot was technically a selfie, taken with her self-timer. Considering the gorgeous shot, it seems like the beauty is a natural.

The setting for Tarsha’s photo looked to be a comfy living room, with a plush gray sofa in the background. Tarsha herself is sitting on a flat chaise. She added to the coziness of the shot with a fuzzy, eggshell throw.

For her attire, Tarsha wore a black, Calvin Klein bralette, with its trademark band visible underneath her bust. It is a classic scoop-neck style that wildly flatters her cleavage, and the black color of the bralette highlights her golden tan.

Exposing her toned midriff and belly button ring, Tarsha completed the look with a pair of matching black sweatpants. The elastic waistband shows that the teen was in the ultimate comfort mode and the leggings also boasted pockets, which Tarsha showed off in her picture.

The stunner’s long locks were styled into a very loose braid, with some escaped tendrils framing her face. She also added a pop of pattern with a leopard-print scrunchie at the base of her hairdo.

Tarsha kept her makeup look natural, letting her natural beauty shine through. In the background, her laptop is open, and Tarsha urged fans to check out the streetwear website Culture Kings — for which she offered a promo code — in her caption.

The snapshot quickly earned over 18,000 likes and around 140 comments within just hours of posting.

“You look so beautiful,” one fan gushed, with three fire emoji and a heart-eye face.

“Slayin,” added another awestruck follower, with the prayer hands emoji.

“Such perfection,” proclaimed a third.

“How can one be so God dang pretty,” concluded a fourth, adding a black heart.

This is not the first time that Tarsha has modeled the popular Calvin Klein undies on Instagram. She had also posted a picture back in August where she wore a matching set in gray while she posed against her hunky boyfriend. He also wore a pair of Calvin Klein boxers.

The stunner from down under also recently sizzled in a spaghetti strap, orange dress, as previously covered by The Inquisitr. The colorful hue again looked gorgeous against her tanned skin, and the sheer panels around her midriff only added to the incredible sex appeal of the ensemble.