Donald Trump Expected To Be Re-Elected In 2020, Most Americans Say

At least half believe that Trump is at least somewhat likely to be re-elected, regardless of whether or not they plan on voting for him.

A majority of American voters believe that Donald Trump will win re-election in 2020, regardless of how they plan to vote, Politico reports. What’s more, at least 40 percent of voters say that Trump will be at the top of their minds when they cast their votes in 2020.

The new poll, conducted by Politico/Morning Consult, found that 56 percent of voters believe it at least “somewhat likely” to win reelection in 2020. As is usually the case with these things, the results reveal a deep partisan divide; among poll respondents who identified as Republicans, 85 percent expect Trump to win in 2020. 51 percent of Independents expect the same result, and 35 percent of Democrats expect Trump to win.

The poll indicates only what the poll respondents expect to happen, and does not reflect how they plan to vote.

And indeed, Trump’s policies will inform the votes likely to be cast in 2020, directly and indirectly. Specifically, about 40 percent of voters say that Trump will be at the top of their minds when they vote, whether that means they intend to vote for him or against him. Among Republican poll respondents, that number is 68 percent.

Indeed, Trump seems to be invoking enthusiasm in the voters, although not necessarily in ways that translate to him getting votes. 80 percent of voters say they intend to vote in 2020, and roughly three quarters each of Democrats and Republicans say they’re “very motivated” to vote in the 2020 election. Again, much of that enthusiasm is aimed at voting Trump out in 2020, not at keeping him in office.

Tyler Sinclair, Morning Consult’s vice president, says that enthusiasm for or against Donald Trump appears to be likely to drive voters to the ballot box in 2020.

“Our data points show that Republicans and Democrats are equally inclined to say they are motivated and likely to vote in next year’s election,” he says.

As for whether or not Trump will win reelection in 2020, regardless of what voters expect to be the outcome, the most recent polls, released by RealClearPolitics, don’t seem to favor Trump winning re-election. In national polls released on Tuesday of this week, in a hypothetical matchup between Trump and each of the five highest-polling Democrats (Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, and Kamala Harris), Trump loses to the Democrat.

In a hypothetical race against Joe Biden, Biden beats Trump by 17 percentage points, according to the latest poll numbers. Against, Warren, Trump loses by 15 percent; 14 percent against Sanders; 11 percent against Buttigieg; and nine percent against Harris.