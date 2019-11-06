Kylie Jenner Flaunts Flawless Figure In Baby Pink Bikini While Promoting Friend’s Swimwear Line

Kylie Jenner showcased her famous curves in a bikini via her Instagram story on Tuesday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star rocked baby pink swimwear as she snapped a selfie for her fans to enjoy.

According to the Daily Mail, Kylie was seen holding her phone up in order to capture her reflection in the mirror for the sexy snapshot. The skimpy swimwear tied around the makeup mogul’s neck and boasted a classic triangle top that showed off her ample cleavage, toned arms, flat belly, rock-hard abs, and curvy hips.

Kylie hid most of her face with her phone in the picture. However, her long, dark hair can be seen pulled back into a bun behind her head, and she appeared to wear a minimal makeup look with defined eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, and a bronzed glow on her face.

The 22-year-old reality star revealed to her over 150 million followers that the pink bikini was a part of her close friend Stassie Karanikolaou’s new swimsuit line, and congratulated her bestie on the achievement.

On her story, Kylie also shared the PR box full of goodies that she received from Stassie in order to promote her new collaboration with TJ Swimwear. Multiple other bikinis from the line can be seen sprawled out all over her bed.

Two-pieces in different shades of pink, yellow, and blue were piled up in the snaps and appeared to have a corduroy look to them. The Daily Mail reveals that fans who want to get their hands on one of the bikinis might want to know that they do run a bit pricey, starting at around $79 per piece.

Some of the other bathing suits in the promotional box appear to be string bikinis, although Kylie opted to wear a two-piece with thicker bottoms.

While seeing Kylie in a bikini isn’t a big surprise for her fans, some of her followers were recently stunned when the reality star posted a photo of herself dressed as Marilyn Monroe in honor of Halloween.

Kylie donned Marilyn’s classic “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend” look, wearing a dark pink satin gown, long gloves, and a platinum blond wig. She also included a large diamond necklace, matching earrings, and bracelets on both of her wrists for the gorgeous costume.

Of course, Kylie couldn’t transform into Marilyn without a full face of makeup. She rocked a bright red lipstick, dramatic eyeliner, and heavy pink blush to complete the style.