Curvy Bombshell Hunter McGrady Sizzles In Black Bikini For New ‘Sports Illustrated’ Photoshoot

Hunter McGrady is showing off her curves in a new post on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Instagram page. In the shared video series, the curvy blond bombshell is striking sexy poses in a black string bikini with a cut-out detail on the right side. Hunter is standing under an outdoor shower near some green foliage in a setting that’s sunny and tropical.

In the comments, Hunter received praise for her confidence.

“I need that kind of confidence so badly!! She is absolutely stunning,” one commenter wrote.

Others seemed enthralled by her beauty.

“Omg @huntermcgrady is so beautiful,” another added. “And that suit is so amazing!!!”

“Thickness! I like,” a third person wrote.

“Hottest shower I’ve ever seen thoooo,” a fourth Instagram user added before including the emoji for fire in their comment.

But there were some commenters who expressed disgust at Hunter’s body type. One commenter compared the model to a rhino and others speculated that Sports Illustrated featured her because of political correctness. The magazine’s social media manager has not responded to these negative comments, as of this writing.

In the video, the model is in Bali for Sports Illustrated Swim’s 2020 edition photoshoot. According to a caption on a previous Instagram post, this will be the model’s fourth time in the magazine. In the video that accompanied the caption, Hunter expressed excitement about being one of the models selected for the shoot.

“It is so gorgeous here you guys,” she said. “I just feel better and better every single year and this location is insane!”

In the comments section of the most recent post, Hunter received a lot of congratulatory comments from fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models like Brooks Nader, Haley Kalil, Jasmine Sanders, Robin Holzken, Mara Martin, and one of the magazine’s 2019 cover girls, Camille Kostek.

As SI.com notes, Hunter’s first appearance in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was in 2017 after she participated in the magazine’s open casting for models. Even though fans chose another model to be the “Swim Search” winner, the editors were impressed by Hunter and decided to make her a Sports Illustrated rookie anyway.

Loading...

For her first photoshoot, an artist painted a multicolored “swimsuit” onto her body. The painting was designed to look like a one-piece bathing suit with a plunging neckline that was also very low cut in the back.

Hunter recently reflected on that experience in a post on her Instagram page on April 30.

“This was body paint, can you believe?” she wrote. “Such a surreal experience this last three years have been.”