Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Stuns On Instagram As She Turns 21

Meadow Walker, the daughter of late actor Paul Walker, celebrated her 21st birthday in Tokyo.

Meadow Walker hardly ever posts photos on Instagram, but the daughter of late The Fast and the Furious actor Paul Walker uploaded two selfies in the same week as she celebrated turning 21.

As reported by Us Weekly, Meadow turned 21-years-old on November 4, and the model decided to mark the occasion with a trip to Tokyo. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to show off one of the beauty looks that rocked during her birthday vacation. Her photo was a close-up shot of her flawless face, and it showcased her glowing, pale skin. Meadow was posing with her lips slightly parted, and they were painted a glossy cotton candy pink shade.

Meadow wore sparkly pink eye shadow on her eyelids, and she lined her bottom lash line with a lavender color that made her green eyes pop. She skipped the falsies, simply applying a little mascara to her lashes instead. The stunning brunette completed her look by wearing a pink bob wig on her head.

One of her father’s Fast & Furious costars and close friends, Tyrese Gibson, responded to Meadow Walker’s post with a birthday message.

“Happy birthday love!!!!! Love and light always,” he wrote.

Other fans also showered Meadow birthday wishes, as well as comments on her stunning snapshot.

“Wow!… you are hypnotic and the most beautiful girl in the world,” wrote one admirer.

Meadow Walker mentioned her visit to Tokyo in the caption of her second rare snapshot. For that selfie, she wore soft makeup that enhanced her natural beauty. Her lips were the same bubblegum pink color that they were in her other photo, but her shimmery eye shadow was a more subdued hue that almost perfectly matched her skin color. She also showed off her natural light brown locks, which she wore half pulled-back.

Her birthday post received over 133,000 likes and was flooded with comments from fans, as well as a few famous faces.

“Happy birthday,” wrote Noah Cyrus, the younger sister of pop star Miley Cyrus.

“Omg girl happy birthday!! Fellow Scorpio,” remarked model Dayna Frazer.

“Ahhhh happy birthday littles not so littles,” commented actress Genesis Rodriguez.

Loading...

Another of Paul Walker’s costars, Vin Diesel, also shared a special birthday message for Meadow. The actor, who starred alongside Paul in The Fast and the Furious and many other movies in the film franchise, let Meadow know that he’s always been proud of her. He also revealed that he and his family plan on celebrating with the model when she returns home.

“I know it’s your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry,” he wrote on Instagram. “Love you kid. Uncle Vin.”

Meadow Walker already enjoyed at least one cake during her trip to Japan. She took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of the small dessert, which was covered in dark chocolate icing and decorated with slices of fruit. She revealed that the birthday treat came from the Kishin Kitchen Kyoto restaurant.

It’s rare for Meadow to be so active on social media. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one of her other recent Instagram posts was a heartwarming tribute to her father, who died in a November 2013 car crash. Meadow was about to celebrate her 15th birthday when she tragically lost her dad.