Tammy Hembrow Leaves Little To The Imagination On The Beach In Minuscule Thong Bikini

Another day, another sizzling new bikini snap from Tammy Hembrow.

On Tuesday, November 5, the Australian stunner wowed her fans with an eye-popping double Instagram update that brought some serious heat to her feed.

In the duo of photos, the 25-year-old was captured sporting a minuscule two-piece from the California-based swimsuit brand Minimale Animale — but this wasn’t just any old bikini. The itty-bitty swimwear was from Tammy’s new collaboration with the brand, which she announced in her post was officially available for purchase.

A total of five pieces make up the babe’s skimpy swimsuit collection with Minimale Animale, all of which are in an exclusive metallic purple color called Euphoria, which Tammy mentioned in a previous Instagram post that she created specifically for her collaboration.

The new edition to her Instagram feed of course saw the blond bombshell sporting one of the bikini sets from the line and, judging by the reaction of her fans, the model certainly did the pieces well.

Tammy sent pulses racing as she sat on the beach in an impossibly tiny bikini that left very little to the imagination. The model was captured sitting on her knees in the sand with her legs slightly spread apart, tilting her head up to the sun to feel its warm rays while also giving her 10 million followers an eye-popping view that proved impossible to ignore.

Her bikini included a triangle-style top that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, which nearly busted out of the number from every angle. Far more than an eyeful of cleavage was left well on display thanks to the top’s deep neckline and wide arm openings, making for a seriously NSFW display that her fans certainly did not seem bothered by.

The lower half of the Aussie hottie’s swimwear could have easily been missed at first glance of the snap. It covered only what was necessary, leaving the Instagram model’s curvy booty and toned thighs completely bare thanks to its dangerously high-cut design. Its thin string waistband was pulled high up on her hips as well, accentuating Tammy’s trim waist and chiseled abs — one of the many results of her dedicated fitness regimen that she often flaunts on her social media pages.

Much to the delight of her fans, this wasn’t the only view of her swimwear that the bronzed beauty provided in her skin-baring Instagram upload. A swipe to the second photo of the set revealed a look at the backside of Tammy’s designs, and it certainly did not disappoint.

The band of the model’s bikini top was nothing more than a single, thin string that clung tight to her rib cage, exposing her toned back and deep tan even more. The quick turn also showcased the daringly cheeky thong style of her bikini bottoms, upping the ante of her look even more. Tammy’s peachy derriere was exposed in its entirety in the scandalous number, which was highlighted even more by the shimmering fabric that glistened underneath the sun.

Fans were far from shy to show their love for the model and her scandalous beach day attire. As of this writing, the steamy set of snaps have earned more than 325,000 likes in less than 24 hours of going live to the social media platform — and that number still continues to grow. Thousands flocked to the comments section of the post as well to express their excitement for her clothing collaboration, as well as leave compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

Loading...

“I’m SO excited I just bought one!!!! Can’t wait to wear it!!! Love the color!!!” one person wrote, while another said that the Euphoria color was “perfect.”

“You are so beautiful,” a third fan commented.

Another said that the Instagram model was “body goals.”

Fans can see more of Tammy by following her on Instagram.