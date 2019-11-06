Kelly Clarkson & John Legend Blasted For ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ Remake

Dean Martin's daughter says 'The Voice' coaches made the classic song more 'sexual' with new lyrics 60 years after her dad recorded the holiday hit.

Kelly Clarkson and John Legend are making headlines for a song that hasn’t even come out yet. The Voice coaches have recorded a reimagined version of the classic Dean Martin duet, “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” but the rewritten lyrics have some people up in arms.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Legend revealed that he and co-writer Natasha Rothwell changed lyrics to the duet to reflect today’s times. When Clarkson sings, “What will my friends think?/If I have one more drink,” Legend tells her, “It’s your body, and your choice.'”

The original lyrics, written in 1944 by Frank Loesser and recorded by Dean Martin in 1959, have the female singer asking what’s in her drink and saying she “ought to say no, no, no” as her suitor asks if he can move in closer.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain (via YouTube), Dean Martin’s daughter, Deana, blasted the remake of her late father’s famous holiday song.

“You do not change the lyrics to the song. He’s made it more sexual with those words… and I think what he’s done is, he’s stealing the thunder from Frank Loesser’s song and from my dad. He should write his own song if he doesn’t like this one, but don’t change the lyrics. It’s a classic, perfect song.”

Deana went on to say that her dad would say the changes to his famous song are “absurd.”

In addition to Deana, The Talk’s Sharon Osbourne weighed in on the revamped lyrics. In a lengthy rant on the CBS chatfest, Osbourne called the rewrite of the classic lyrics “ridiculous.”

The wife of Ozzy Osbourne questioned what Legend would do if somebody wanted to change the lyrics to one of his songs 40 years from now.

“To change an innocent lyric, to what is it, ‘Your mind and your body’? What the hell are you on? That’s ridiculous,” Osbourne said.

The talk show host added that she loves Legend and respects him as an artist, but she doesn’t think what he did with the classic song is “right.”

In recent years, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” has been the subject of controversy due to its non-consensual implications. The song was even banned from the playlists of some radio stations in the aftermath of the #MeToo movement.

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr last year, Deana told Fox & Friends she was “flabbergasted” when she heard of the controversy over her late dad’s signature wintertime song.

Deana called “Baby It’s Cold Outside” a “sweet, flirty, fun holiday song” and said the bad press was heartbreaking. She also said her dad would be gong ‘insane” over the controversy surrounding the song he recorded 60 years ago.

At the time, Deana also squashed the idea of changing the lyrics to comply with today’s times, explaining that “What’s in this drink?” has been misunderstood.

Clarkson’s “Baby It’s Cold Outside” duet with Legend will be on Legend’s new album, A Legendary Christmas: The Deluxe Edition, which will be released on Friday, November 8, per Fox News. Clarkson previously recorded the traditional version of “Baby It’s Cold Outside” in 2013 for her Christmas album, Wrapped in Red.