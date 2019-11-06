Dua Lipa Shows Off Legs In Barely-There Leotard After Admitting She Looks For Troll Comments On Social Media

Dua Lipa is currently promoting her latest single, “Don’t Start Now,” and has been very active on her Instagram account as she does press.

The “Lost In Your Light” songstress shared an image of herself showing off her long legs. She posed to the side in a long-sleeved, neon, barely-there leotard that flaunted her chest, midriff, and back. She paired the ensemble with black tights and heels and wore bright dangling earrings. Dua rose to fame as a brunette but recently dyed her locks blond. She arched her back while she pushed her body forward and placed her arms behind her. The “Be The One” chart-topper stood next to a white chair and stared directly at the camera lens while she served a fierce expression. Dua applied a red lip and oozed confidence in the shot.

For her caption, she announced that she will be performing at the American Music Awards for the second time in her career later this month on November 24.

In the span of an hour, Dua’s post proved to be popular, instantly racking up more than 631,000 likes and over 2,200 comments.

Despite having a huge following of fans around the world, the “Hotter Than Hell” hitmaker admitted to getting trolled online.

In a recent BBC Breakfast radio interview, Dua revealed that she looks at the negative comments when she feels vulnerable, per Music News.

“Some days I don’t read into the comments, some days maybe I feel a little bit more vulnerable and I dive in and I almost go looking for things that I don’t want to see,” she stated.

“I think it’s definitely human nature, I’m not going to hide that. I’m definitely not going to hide that because I want people to hear that we’re all human and we all go through the same thing.”

Dua expressed that she thinks social media can be a great tool and that it can be so fun to share things. However, she also feels it can be a breeding ground for hate and anxiety.

“People feel like they can say things because they’re hiding behind a computer screen, and I think, for me, it’s important to use social media like bite sizes,” Dua continued.

Dua didn’t confirm what she would be performing at the AMAs, but it most likely will be her latest release.

Over the weekend, she performed the single at the MTV Europe Music Awards, as The Inquisitr reported. Dua was joined by dancers and served full choreography.

Her performance has been added to MTV International’s official YouTube account, which has been watched over 2.6 million times.