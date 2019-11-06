Serena Williams Splashes Down A Waterslide Wearing A Blue Bathing Suit With Her Daughter

Serena Williams rocked a gorgeous one-piece bathing suit as she spent the day at a water park with her daughter. On Wednesday, the tennis icon shared a new slow motion video of herself and her adorable little girl having some fun on the waterslide with her fans.

In the clip, Serena and her daughter, Olympia, splash down an orange double waterslide. They start together at the top as the athlete comes barreling through the water in her blue and black bathing suit, which showcased her ample cleavage, toned arms, and lean legs.

Serena had a huge smile on her face as she slid down and raised her hands above her head to add to the fun. She wore her hair pulled back in a bun behind her head and accessorized the look with a dainty chain and tag pendant around her neck. The athlete also appeared to go with a no makeup look for the outing, rocking a fresh face and long lashes.

Meanwhile, Olympia also had her hair pulled back and wore a pair of bathing suit bottoms and a baby pink top as she went down the slide next to her famous mom. The little girl trailed her mother, but looked to be having the time of her life as she splashed through the water with a smile on her face.

Serena revealed to her nearly 12 million followers that she and Olympia were at the Waldorf Astoria in The Maldives and that her favorite part of the establishment was by far the kids’ area of the water park.

The tennis star’s fans adored the clip and watched it over 221,000 times while leaving over 830 comments in less than an hour after it went live on the platform.

“So cute. Enjoy her and your quality time together at this precious age,” one of Serena’s Instagram followers advised in the comments section of the post.

“The best part about having kids is getting to live childhood again with them,” another fan stated.

“Legit obsessed. You guys are so so cute,” a third comment read.

Loading...

“Too cute. I love she was still trying to hold on for life,” another social media user commented.

Just one day before the waterslide video, Serena Williams shared a stunning photograph of herself wearing a black one-piece bathing suit with a netted top. In the background of the snap a gorgeous blue sky complete with white fluffy clouds can be seen, as well as the crystal clear ocean water.