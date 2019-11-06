Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Spreads Her Legs In Tiny Daisy Dukes, Then Plays Soccer In A Thong

Brazilian bombshell Suzy Cortez has once again sent the pulses of her fans racing after a series of steamy updates to her Instagram account. One sizzling shot showed the brunette beauty spreading her legs in a pair of Daisy Dukes while surrounded by hundred dollar bills. Another series of posts showed the stunner playing soccer while dressed in a jersey and thong.

The buxom brunette first found fame after winning the Brazilian Miss BumBum competition in 2015, beating out 500 other contestants. She then defended her title this past year, in an international version of the event.

With such a widely-acclaimed figure, it’s of little surprise that Suzy is not shy about showing it off. In fact, the first picture that she posted after flooring fans in sultry futuristic bikini was one that showed off her perfect posterior.

She soon followed it up with one where she wore the tiniest pair of Daisy Dukes possible. Faded and fashionably ripped, they were also unzipped, with hundred dollar bills stuffed in at the waistband.

Suzy was posed lying down on the floor, with her legs spread in a way that showcases her insanely toned thighs. In addition to the Daisy Dukes, Suzy also wore a tiny pink bikini top, with straps that crossed in the front to create a trendy halter.

The ensemble was sure to flaunt her washboard abs, and a short clip showed Suzy at different angles as she remained posed on the floor.

The post was viewed over 59,000 times, and received a whopping 14,400 likes and more than 220 comments.

“I’ll take you first then the cash,” joked one fan, adding a number of emoji including the fire and kissing face.

“Super hot,” added another, also employing the fire emoji.

“Ah… I want you!!!” exclaimed a third lovestruck fan.

But Suzy was not done sharing posts with fans. She quickly added three more clips where she played soccer in just a jersey and thong. In two of the videos, she wore a Barcelona jersey that was tied around her torso to flaunt her toned midriff.

Suzy is known as an ardent fan of the Spanish team due to her love of soccer superstar Lionel Messi. In fact, the jersey she wore in another clip had a cartoon picture of Messi on the front.

In the first post, she dribbled the ball, showing off her long and lean legs.

In the second, she posed against the goal post in a way that no doubt made fans go wild.

The last update, which can be seen on her Instagram, showed Suzy chesting the soccer ball.