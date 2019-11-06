‘The Young And The Restless’ Casting Surprise: Chance Chancellor Returns To Genoa City

The Young and the Restless finally announced a recast of Chance Chancellor after months of viewers hearing his name come up in storylines, and it looks like the character will stick around Genoa City for a while.

According to a report from SheKnows Soaps, the show cast daytime newcomer Donny Boaz to portray Phillip “Chance” Chancellor IV. Boaz may seem familiar to some viewers. His acting credits include Max Burris from NCIS: New Orleans, Reverend Dylan on Daytime Divas, and Bo McCabe from Dallas reboot. Previously, actors John Driscoll and Penn Badgley brought Chance to life in Genoa City.

“Soooo… this happened. I signed a multi-year deal and have now been working on The Young and the Restless for 6 weeks. And now, I finally get to share it with my friends and family. I will be playing Chance Chancellor. It’s been a fun and amazing ride so far. Easily the hardest, fast-paced job I’ve ever had, and it’s as equally rewarding. I feel so very thankful and grateful for this new journey… My first episode will air on 11/08, definitely tune in the 11th-15th. The stories are getting good,” wrote Boaz on Instagram.

Chance is the son of Phillip Chancellor III and Nina Webster, and his grandmother is Jill Foster (Jess Walton). While Chance’s parents aren’t in storylines right now, Jill recently appeared in connection with Katherine Chancellor’s will.

Loading...

In recent months Chance’s name has been connected to Adam’s (Mark Grossman) time in Las Vegas as Spider. Plus, he is supposedly the person who hired Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) to bring the details of Katherine’s valid will to light. For weeks now, Chance has been lurking in the shadows, and even presumably knocking Cane (Daniel Goddard) out when he went to Las Vegas looking for Chance. Instead of meeting with Jill’s grandson, Cane woke up in an unfamiliar room and found Katherine’s original will, which he took back to Genoa City, shared with Jill, and the two had it verified.

In the new copy of the will, The Duchess left the bulk of her fortune to Cane, causing Devon (Bryton James) to agree quickly to give his ex-brother-in-law most of his wealth. Since then, Cane hasn’t featured in the storyline, and his portrayer, Daniel Goddard, revealed he is no longer with Y&R. As for Chance, expect to see him this Friday, November 8. Also appearing for the first time on Friday is Theo’s (Tyler Johnson) dad, Eric Vanderway (Jon Briddell).