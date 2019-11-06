Juli Briskman, Woman Who Flipped Off Donald Trump’s Motorcade, Wins Election In Virginia

'Looking forward to representing my friends & neighbors in Algonkian District who backed me up today,' she tweeted.

Juli Briskman, the Virginia woman who famously flipped off Donald Trump’s motorcade as it rolled through her town, and lost her job for it, has won a seat on her county’s board, Patch reports.

Briskman ran as a Democrat and narrowly defeated her opponent, incumbent Republican Suzanne Volpe, by a few hundred votes out of ten thousand votes cast. The win earned her a seat on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, Algonkian District.

In a tweet thanking the voters, she obliquely referenced the incident that thrust her into the national spotlight.

“Looking forward to representing my friends & neighbors in #Algonkian District who backed me up today! So proud that we were able to #FlipLoudpun #FlipVA #LOCO219 Thank you Loudoun!”

On her campaign’s website, however, the famous 2017 one-finger salute to Trump’s motorcade is front-page news, as the main page features a link to a Washington Post story that references the famous flip-off. However, when it comes to the issues, she doesn’t invoke Trump at all. Rather, she advocates for improvement to the district’s infrastructure and green spaces; for pay equality; more money for education, including paying teachers a wage that would allow them to be able to afford to live in Loudoun County; and for better compensation for first responders, among other matters.

Similarly, on the “Meet Juli” portion of her website, where she touts her upbringing, education, background, employment, and life situation, she doesn’t mention the Trump incident.

“My story is the story of Algonkian District, and that’s why I feel called to represent this district on the Board of Supervisors,” she says.

Back in October 2017, as The Inquisitr reported at the time, Briskman went from being an anonymous single mom in the Washington suburbs, to being a national hero (or villain, depending on your point of view), all thanks to a gesture.

As Briskman was riding her bicycle, Trump’s motorcade passed as he was leaving one of the golf courses he owned, following a round at the links. As the motorcade passed Briskman’s bike, she extended her middle finger.

A photographer caught the incident, and Briskman was later identified as the woman behind the gesture. At the time, she was working for Akima, a construction and engineering company that was a government contractor. Briskman was fired from her job over the incident. She later sued, alleging that her firing violated her First Amendment rights to free speech. While she was unemployed, a crowdfunding effort to tide her over throughout her job search netted her $134,385.