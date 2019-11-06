‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Showcases Legs In Short Dress & Nude Heels

Yanet Garcia stunned her followers in a short dress for her brand-new Instagram post on Tuesday. The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” looked gorgeous as she posed for the sultry photo.

In the sexy snapshot, Yanet is seen standing on the set of her TV news program, Hoy. She wore a black, long-sleeved dress with a fun glitter print on it. The gown boasted a short skirt, which put the TV personality’s long, lean legs on full display.

Yanet’s tiny waist and curvy hips were also showcased in the ensemble as she posed with her hand on her hip and a sexy stare on her face in a pair of closed-toe nude heels.

The weather girl wore her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in soft curls, which she pulled into a ponytail behind her head. Yanet left a few strands loose to frame her face and added a full glam makeup look.

The social media sensation sported defined eyebrows, long lashes, and pink blush on her cheeks. She also added a smoky eye shadow look and a dark pink lipstick to complete her stunning style.

In the background of the photo, a red and black wall can be seen, as well as some green foliage off to the side. Yanet’s over 11 million followers seemed to approve of the photo as they clicked the like button over 230,000 times while leaving over 850 comments in less than 24 hours after the picture was uploaded.

Yanet also posted a second photo of herself wearing the dress, with a close-up look at her face and ample cleavage. That snap gained over 127,000 likes and over 400 comments.

“Those legs,” one of Yanet’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the first post.

“Love the outfit,” another adoring fan stated.

“Beautiful as always, love,” a third comment read.

Loading...

“Wow. Wonderful legs girl,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Yanet is not shy about flaunting her curves online. The brunette bombshell often shares racy photos of herself in ensembles such as skintight dresses, revealing workout clothes, Daisy Dukes, and even bikinis, which her fans go wild over.

Earlier this week, Yanet Garcia showcased her beach body in a black-and-white striped one-piece bathing suit with a Mickey Mouse print on the front while she posed seductively with her back up against a white wall. The photo was a hit online and raked in over 360,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.