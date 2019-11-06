‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Removes Wedding Ring After Split, Shares Instagram Photos

David Eason needs time to heal.

Jenelle Evans‘ husband, David Eason, has officially removed his wedding ring.

One week after the Teen Mom 2 star took to her Instagram page and confirmed plans to divorce Eason after just over two years of marriage, Eason shared a couple of photos on his Instagram Stories, which included before and after images of his left hand with and without his wedding band.

“I guess I can take this off now…,” Eason wrote in the caption of his first photo, which featured a look at the inside of his palm and wedding band.

Eason also included a sad-faced emoji in his message to fans.

Then, moments later, Eason posted a second image of the inside of his palm after sliding his wedding band up on his finger. In the caption, the father of three told his fans and followers that it was going to take some time for his finger to heal.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 well know, the relationship between Evans and Eason has been a topic of discussion in the headlines and on the show for the past couple of years and has captured concern from many, including Evans’ mom. In fact, during one particular episode of the series last year, Barbara Evans admitted that she was afraid that Eason would one day hurt her daughter.

Evans and Eason got married in September 2017 and share one daughter, two-year-old Ensley. The couple also has two older children each from past relationships, including 10-year-old Jace, who lives under the custody of Evans’ mom, and five-year-old Kaiser, who Evans shares with ex-fiance Nathan Griffith.

Just one day before Evans filed for divorce, Eason suggested on Instagram that things between him and Evans were just fine when he shared a photo of her and their daughter, Ensley, walking down the straight on a sunny day in North Carolina.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Evans confirmed her plans to divorce Eason with her fans and followers on Instagram on Thursday, October 31.

“Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process,” Evans shared at the time.

“I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon,” she added.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.