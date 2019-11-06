‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Two Weeks Ahead: Steffy Worries When Thomas Goes Missing

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for two weeks ahead tease that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will be the first person who realizes that something is wrong. Although Steffy and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) have not seen eye-to-eye lately, it seems as if she will be concerned that her brother is nowhere to be found, per Daytime Royalty.

Steffy will reach out to Thomas during the week of November 18, and then discover that nobody has heard from him since he last called Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). She knows that her brother has been acting rather irrationally lately and may be concerned about his state of mind. She may contact her father, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), and ask him if he has seen the designer, but when Ridge also confirms that he hasn’t seen Thomas, she may start to panic.

The last time that Steffy spoke to Thomas, she warned him about sharing custody of Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) with Hope, as reported by The Inquisitr. Thomas told her that Hope had offered him a new deal so that he would not have to sign away his parental rights. He would only have to share custody with her. Steffy warned him about letting Hope have equal rights to his son, but it did not seem as if he heeded his sister’s advice.

Steffy will obviously be concerned about Douglas’ welfare. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The TV Watercoolers, state that Hope will become Douglas’ mother. This could indicate that Thomas does not make it or that he signed the papers, sharing custody with Hope. It would also then be possible that the little boy moves back to the cabin.

Steffy knows that Hope wants to raise the child as her own and if she sees that he is living at the cabin again, she may ask some hard questions. Steffy loves her nephew and doesn’t want the Logans to raise the little boy. But if Douglas is staying with Hope and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) again, she knows that Brooke won’t give up the boy that easily. And when she can’t find Thomas, she will begin to question his whereabouts.

The soap opera spoilers state that Thomas will invite Hope to come to Forrester Creations. She will bring along the adoption papers, as requested by Thomas, and go to the fashion house expecting that he has changed his mind about Douglas. But when she arrives, she will be stunned to see the office filled with candles and flowers.

However, things will go horribly wrong when Thomas puts pressure on Hope to have sex with him. He wants Hope to spend her life with him and Douglas but she’s not willing to give up Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Douglas will race from the office and that Hope will be mad with Thomas. She will race up the stairs onto the rooftop where it seems as if Douglas may have retreated. Since the spoilers also state that somebody will die, at this point it seems as if Thomas may meet his demise.