Bikini Model Samantha Hoopes Exposes Major Cleavage While Promising To Get Her ‘Sexy Back’ Post-Baby

Samantha Hoopes wowed her fans with an eyeful of cleavage in her latest Instagram post on Tuesday. The Sports Illustrated bikini model looked stunning as she showcased her post-baby curves and gave her followers an update on her fitness journey.

In the photo, Samantha is seen bending over while puckering her lips for the camera. The model sported a black tank top with a low cut that showcased her ample cleavage and toned arms. The blond bombshell wore her golden locks parted to the side and styled in soft waves that fell behind her back and brushed over her shoulders.

Samantha looked gorgeous in a full face of makeup, which consisted of defined eyebrows, long lashes, and a shimmering glow. She added pink blush to her cheeks and a soft pink lipstick to complete the glam look, which she also accessorized with small stud earrings.

The model appears to be in her bathroom for the photo as a shower stall can be seen in the background. In the caption of the photo, Samantha tells her fans that she knows she’s been in full baby mode recently, but that she’s planning to get back to her bikini-clad self in no time. She also revealed that she’s starting to hit the gym again in the weeks following the birth of her adorable son, George.

“I know I have been posting only baby stuff recently but soon I’ll bring sexy back. It takes time not only physically but mentally to get back to the way you lived your life before the baby! It’s been two months now and I am finally feeling and moving like “myself” again! Today I am going to my first workout and I’m terrified but I’m trying to remind myself that your muscles have memory and it will come back stronger than before. Finger crossed for today’s workout,” Samantha wrote in the caption of the snap.

Of course, Samantha’s over 1.1 million followers were supportive and liked the post over 28,000 times while leaving 300 comments within the first 24 hours after it was posted.

“That’s sexy,” one of Samantha’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the photo.

“The perfect woman,” another admirer gushed.

“Look great!” a third person stated.

“You’re still beautiful,” a fourth comment read.

Meanwhile, it appears that Samantha Hoopes has been adjusting to life as a new mom very well. She’s been keeping her fans updated on her journey, and recently posted a sweet photo of her family dressed up as The Incredibles in honor of George’s first Halloween.