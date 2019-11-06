Shakira Stuns In Selfie Displaying Her Chest

Shakira is doing press for her upcoming concert film, Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour, and has treated her whopping 59.9 million Instagram followers with a new selfie.

The “Can’t Remember to Forget You” songstress stuns in an up-close photo that displays her incredible beauty. She is sporting her long locks up in a high ponytail while she stares directly at the camera lens. She applies a pink lip and is wearing a long-sleeved black garment that shows off her chest. If the photo was a full-length image of the “Hips Don’t Lie” chart-topper, her midriff would also be on show.

For her caption, she mentions that she is doing the first day of interviews for the film, hashtagging it “ShakiraFilm.” In the background, there appears to be a mini-poster for the movie, which sees the “Did It Again” hitmaker on stage with a guitar.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 510,000 likes and over 3,700 comments, proving to be popular with her followers.

“OMG so gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“The true definition of beauty,” another shared.

“Love you Shakira,” a third fan commented.

According to Rolling Stone, the film will be released worldwide in more than 2,000 theaters across 60 countries for one night only on November 13.

The concert they filmed took place in Los Angeles, California, as part of her world tour, “El Dorado,” which is titled after the album of the same name. Shakira and James Merryman directed it all, giving fans behind-the-scenes clips and narration from the star herself.

“This was one of the most memorable tours of my career,” she said in a statement.

“After I recovered my voice, my fans inspired me to get back on stage as they always do, and it’s pretty surreal to be reliving it with them now in over 60 countries in theaters throughout the world,” Shakira continued.

“I know they’ve been asking on my socials for this concert film and now it’s finally ready, so I hope it will be something to remember both for me and all those who have supported me throughout the years,” the “Underneath Your Clothes” singer remarked.

To purchase tickets at a theater of your choice, visit Shakira.Film.

Next year, Shakira will take her talents to the Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show alongside “If You Had My Love” entertainer Jennifer Lopez on February 2, per The Inquisitr. The duo announced the exciting news via their Instagram accounts, sharing a photo of one another. Sporting News reported that the event will take place in Miami, Florida, at Hard Rock Stadium.