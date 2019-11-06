‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jennifer’s Life Hangs In The Balance, Gina & Rafe Collide

Days of our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, November 6 reveal there will be some shocking moments during the midweek episode, and that Jennifer Horton will be at the center of the drama.

According to a report by Soap Hub, viewers will watch as Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) is pushed from a window by Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso). Fans may remember that Dr. Rolf (William Utay) brainwashed Hope Brady into believing that she was Gina again, and she’s already causing chaos in Salem.

Jennifer’s life will hang in the balance after the terrifying fall, and it will be up to Dr. Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) and nurse Haley Chen (Thia Megia) to save her.

Jennifer’s family will be beside themselves, especially her son JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and her longtime love, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford). It was such a long and winding road for Jack and Jen to find their way back to each other, and now they’re in danger of having it all taken away again.

Meanwhile, following the drama with Jennifer, Princess Gina will go on about her business and bump into Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering). Since Hope and Rafe used to be married, it seems only natural that he would want to catch up with her and ask about her family. However, Gina will be thrown as she won’t know who Rafe is.

The entire situation will be very odd to Rafe, who will be the latest in a long line of people to notice that Hope is behaving in a very bizarre way.

Elsewhere in Salem, Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) will be shocked and heartbroken when her grandson, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), tells her what happened at his wedding.

Julie won’t understand why Lani Price (Sal Stowers) would leave him at the altar when the two were so clearly in love. However, what Julie doesn’t know is that Gabi Hernandez DiMera (Camila Banus) has been blackmailing Lani.

Lani fired the gun that killed Gabi’s husband, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash), and now she wants revenge. Gabi donated Stefan’s heart to save Julie’s life but now controls the pacemaker on the organ. Gabi ordered Lani to dump Eli at the altar in front of all of their friends and family members, or she claimed that she would kill Julie by stopping her heart for good.

Following the wedding chaos, Lani will find Gabi, and the two will have it out again. Lani will be so hurt and angry that she’ll attack Gabi and punch her in the face.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.