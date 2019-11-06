Kelly Osbourne Shows Off Killer Figure In Throwback Instagram Pic

Kelly Osbourne showed off her killer figure on Instagram in a form-fitting lavender dress, made by a designer friend of the entertainment personality, while she seductively blew a kiss to the camera.

Kelly looked stunning in a creation by Zac Posen and said she felt a “special kind of beautiful” in the accompanying caption of the pic, which was taken at the 2012 Emmy Awards.

Kelly’s lilac-colored hair matched the hue of the gorgeous gown.

As she blew the photographers a kiss, Kelly showed off a dark manicure and dark lips, which were highlighted by pale makeup and heavily lined eyes.

Although fans cannot see it from the angle of this photo, Kelly also wore hair extensions to create a long and flowing ponytail down her back. The dramatic hairstyle accentuated the simple design of the gown.

Kelly paired the dress with an elegant Judith Leiber clutch bag as well as Stuart Weitzman shoes and jewelry by Martin Katz.

The Daily Mail reported that, at the time, Kelly was working with E! News as a correspondent for the event and covered the celebrities that were entering the venue as the night’s festivities began prior to the show’s airtime. The stunning photo of the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne and The Talk host Sharon Osbourne can be seen below.

Some of Kelly’s famous friends took to Instagram to comment on the photo, including Paris Hilton, Simon Huck, Ross Mathews, and Lily Allen.

Fans of the entertainer were stunned at how gorgeous Kelly looked in the throwback photo.

“You are so beautiful,” said one fan.

Another Instagram user noted, “This is your color, you look radiant!”

A third fan said that Kelly looked “super hot” in the pic.

Kelly found fame as a teenager in 2002 on the hit MTV reality show The Osbournes, featuring Ozzy, Sharon, brother Jack and herself. Big sister Aimee did not appear alongside her famous clan on the series.

She appeared as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars during Season 9 of the series alongside professional partner Louis Van Amstel. She placed third behind singer Mya and mirrorball winner Donny Osmond. Kelly then co-hosted Fashion Police on E! Entertainment Television alongside the late Joan Rivers, Giuliana Rancic and George Kotsiopoulos.

Due to her legendary parents’ life in the public eye and their superstar status in the music business, Kelly got to mix and mingle with many of the most prolific entertainers in music history. Some even became friends. One such person was late singer Amy Winehouse, who was remembered by Kelly in an Instagram post this past July on the anniversary of the “Rehab” singer’s death, reported The Inquisitr.