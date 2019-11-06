Russian Bombshell Dasha Mart Rocks Tight Minidress In Flirty Photos

Instagram celebrity Dasha Mart knows how to work the camera, and she did just that in her latest Instagram update in which she rocked a tight minidress.

The model’s little red dress put every inch of her fabulous figure on display as she strolled along a pier in Miami. The sexy ensemble featured a teardrop-shaped cutout on the front that showed off Dasha’s voluptuous chest. The hemline of the dress stopped just below her derriere, drawing attention to her perky booty.

The beauty wore a face full of makeup that featured dark brows and matte lipstick. Her long, straight hair was parted down the middle and hung down her back. The beauty wore a pair of white stiletto sandals adorned with jewels, and she carried a matching white clutch to complete the glam look.

The update showed three photos of Dasha from different angles with skyscrapers in the landscape behind her. The first shot showed the model from the side as she stepped along the pier. The photo captured her entire body, putting her long legs on display as she looked over her shoulder and smiled for the camera.

The second snap showed Dasha from the front, giving her followers a good look at her hourglass shape. The beauty smiled as she looked down and watched her step. The third shot captured the model from behind, putting all the emphasis on her rear end as she turned to give the camera a flirty smile.

The caption was written partially in Russian, but the beauty wrote in English that her dress came from fashion brand Revolve, one of the several companies she models for.

Quite a few comments were in Russian, but some of the model’s English-speaking followers told her how pretty she looked in the dress.

“Double wow! Naturally lovely lady and very feminine! Beautiful!” one follower wrote with heart and fire emoji.

“I can’t believe how beautiful you are,” said a second admirer.

“Your legs are just incredible,” commented a third fan.

“Wow you look gorgeous in red,” a fourth follower wrote.

Dasha recently wowed her fans when she posed in a skimpy bikini for a flirty selfie. The model seems to like showing off her figure in revealing swimsuits, but she doesn’t just stick to modeling swimwear on Instagram. The beauty likes to surprise her fans by wearing a variety of figure-hugging outfits, with minidresses seeming to be among her favorite.