Blond Bombshell Anna Nystrom Rocks A Pair Of Tiny Daisy Dukes

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom recently tantalized her 8.4 million Instagram followers by sharing a sizzling snap of herself in Daisy Dukes on a vacation in Greece.

Fans are accustomed to seeing the blond beauty sharing pictures of her incredible curves from her home country of Sweden. Nystrom takes plenty of her snaps outdoors, either in nature or in the city, to add a true Swedish vibe to her page. It seems that the beauty has swapped in her normal backdrop for Greece, as the geotag on her latest Instagram update indicates.

In the snap, Nystrom rocked a pair of denim Daisy Dukes that were so tiny, even the pockets of the shorts peeked out the bottom. The light-wash denim hugged her body and left plenty of her curvaceous legs on display. She paired the casual shorts with a blouse that had plenty of interesting details. While only a hint of cleavage was visible in the top, there were a few somewhat sheer panels throughout that added an ethereal vibe. The top had a square neckline and long sleeves, as well as a ruffle detail along the bottom. It also had a unique corset detail at the waist, which accentuated Nystrom’s hourglass figure.

Her feet were cropped out of the shot, so fans were unable to see what kind of shoes she rocked, but she kept her accessories simple. The only piece she added was a delicate gold necklace with a small round pendant. Nystrom normally wears her luscious blond locks down and curled, but for this casual snap she had them pulled into a long braid. Her makeup was simple, with slightly smoky eyes and a neutral soft pink lip.

Not much of Nystrom’s accommodations were visible in the snap. A bench covered with padding and a few pillows, as well as a table and neutral rug, could be spotted behind her. She leaned against the wall that appeared to have a large window as well, filling the space with light.

Nystrom didn’t reveal much in her caption either, sharing her thoughts with a simple heart emoji rather than any eloquent statement.

Her followers loved the sexy snap, and the picture received over 146,000 likes within just 18 hours.

“Wow absolutely gorgeous,” one fan commented.

“Stunning,” another said.

It seems that the blond beauty is loving denim lately, as just a few days ago, she shared a snap in which she rocked a tight white tank top and jeans while she lounged at home.