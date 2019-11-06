Alexis Ren Leaves Little To The Imagination In Tiny Black Bikini

Alexis Ren left nothing to the imagination as she donned a tiny black bikini to lounge on the beach for a stunning photo taken at an undisclosed location, which was posted to her Instagram page.

Alexis, 22, is seen lying on her right side, arm above her head, and legs extended towards the water. Two of her eleven tattoos are clearly visible. On her right arm can be seen her mom’s signature and under her left breast, a rose tattoo can be seen peeking out from under the triangle top of her black bikini.

The bikini top is pulled to the sides to expose her cleavage and is accented with the tiniest of gold hardware at the string that ties the neck closed.

The location where the photoshoot took place is breathtaking. The sand which Alexis is sprawled on is of a darker color than usually seen on the beach, almost matching the rock formation used as a backdrop of the image. While the water looks darker that is closest to the model, in the distance, it appears to be blue. Framed by a deep cobalt cloudless sky, the area appears to be amazing.

Alexis did not disclose where the photo was shot. She did, however, tease a special project in the pic’s Instagram caption, revealing the setting where the image was shot was a favorite destination.

The photo which is seen below has been liked close to 700K times and has drawn reactions from famous friends and fans of the model.

Milo Manheim, an actor who competed alongside Alexis on Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars, quipped the model had “Sandy Cheeks” which could also allude to a character from a popular children’s animated series that was popular when they were both growing up, Spongebob Squarepants.

Dancer Maddie Ziegler, who shot to fame on Lifetime’s Dance Moms and has since made a career for herself as a professional dancer, working alongside singer and songwriter Sia on several music videos commented: “couldn’t love you more.” The two have been friends for some time now, with Alexis calling Maddie “one of her favorite humans” on social media.

Loading...

Another fan remarked of the unforgettable image, “Hot, Hot, Hot!”

The Inquisitr recently reported that Alexis posted a series of smoldering photos to celebrate Halloween less than one week ago, where she dressed as a samurai assassin and ate a lollipop. The character she portrayed was Nikita from the TV series of the same name.

Alexis Ren was discovered at the age of 13 by the clothing brand Brandy Melville and has a social media following with over 13.3M followers. This helped the California beauty to secure the coveted spot of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition Rookie of the Year in 2018.