Tori Spelling Addresses Questions About Daughter Hattie’s Faux Chanel Slides In Poignant Post About Self-Worth

The mom of five posted an empowering message to her daughters, but some followers were more interested in their shoes.

Tori Spelling penned a poignant message to her daughters on Instagram, but some commenters were more interested in their footwear. After the BH90210 star posted an empowering message about self-worth to daughters Stella, 11, and Hattie, 8, commenters questioned if Hattie was wearing Chanel slides on her feet.

Spelling posted a photo of her and her daughters sitting on rocks by the ocean. In the sweet family pic, Tori is wearing a skirt and cowboy boots, and her young daughters are dressed casually in t-shirts. Hattie’s hair is colored purple, while Stella wears a headband tied atop her head. All three are wearing sunglasses, and Hattie’s fur-covered pink slides are in view.

In the caption to the post, Tori addressed her daughters directly as she reflected on watching them grow. The True Tori star told her daughters to “always ” know their worth, telling them it is “priceless.”

The wife of Dean McDermott also implored her two daughters to follow their dreams as she reminded they can be anything they want to be, and “crowned” them as empowered young ladies. She also reminded her girls to always love their best life, reminding them that they deserve it.

While many of Tori’s 1.5 million Instagram followers left positive comments about her beautiful message, a few questioned if Hattie was wearing pricey Chanel slippers.

“Is your lil lady actually wearing channel slides???? Must be nice,” one commenter wrote.

Tori responded to set the record straight about Hattie’s shoes.

“Ha Ha no they are faux Chanel but still adorable,” the TV star wrote.

Other fans blasted the critics for focusing on what the McDermott daughters were wearing. Several fans reminded Tori that she works hard for her money and doesn’t need to explain or defend what her kids choose to wear.

“So what if she was [wearing Chanel]? ” a fan fired back. “People that work for their money can’t buy their kids nice things? Shame on you for shaming.”

“Buy whatever you want for your kids,” another follower told Tori. “It’s nobody’s business. What is it with some people?? Adorable slides….real or not. Your girls are pretty darn beautiful too.

Others called the critics “jealous” and noted that they can’t believe that’s what they took away from Tori’s beautiful message.

Loading...

It seems no matter what Tori posts, someone has a problem with it. The mom of five has always been a fierce defender of her kids, as several of them grew up in the reality TV spotlight on the family’s shows Tori & Dean Home Sweet Hollywood and True Tori.

Tori’s new post with her daughter a week after she was blasted over Hattie’s purple hair after she posted a Halloween photo with her husband and kids.