Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Finally Tells Shauna His True Feelings

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, November 7 reveals that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will finally hear the news that she has been waiting for. The former Vegas showgirl will listen to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) who will open up about his true feelings for her, per She Knows Soaps.

Ridge will turn to his newfound friend and tell her everything. Ridge trusts Shauna because she has already proved that she is on his side and has repeatedly told him that he can count on her for support. She listens to him without judging his actions and also makes sure that he knows that she finds him incredibly attractive.

Over the last few weeks, Shauna and Ridge have drawn closer to each other. Therefore, it should come as no surprise when Ridge decides to tell Shauna about the true state of his marriage, per The Inquisitr.

Ridge moved out of Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) house a few months ago to work on his relationship with his children. After staying at the cliff house, he moved to the Forrester Creations’ mansion in solidarity with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). He is supporting his son and grandson after Brooke and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) tried to coerce Thomas into signing away his parental rights.

Although Shauna has already seen that he no longer wears his wedding band, this will be the first time that he tells her that his marriage is in trouble, per the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

Ridge will also tell Shauna that Brooke is constantly backing her own children against his. She doesn’t want Ridge to side with his children, but feels there is nothing wrong when she does the same. He constantly feels as if he needs to choose between his marriage and his children, and he has grown weary of the fights. Brooke doesn’t want him to be the father that they deserve because she demands that he shows his loyalty to her first.

The dressmaker is concerned about Thomas. He has been acting erratically and is obsessed with Hope. In the meantime, Ridge is more concerned over Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) than what Thomas is. To add to his worries, Thomas and Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) relationship has also deteriorated because of Thomas’ actions.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Ridge will confirm his feelings for Shauna. B&B fans got a glimpse of his emotions when he told the business owner that Brooke also used to look at him in the same way. Could Ridge be falling for Shauna?