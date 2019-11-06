‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Feels Trapped When Thomas Puts The Pressure On

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, November 7 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) knows exactly what Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) wants. But according to Highlight Hollywood, he will dangle Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) adoption papers in front of her until he gets what he wants.

Not even a kiss from the beautiful Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) could dissuade Thomas from his plans to get Hope into his bed. The model tried to get the designer to refocus on his career and getting his life back in order, but Thomas had remained adamant that he wanted Hope as part of his future. He picked up his phone and called Hope to meet him. He also told the blonde that she needed to bring Douglas’ adoption papers so that they could pick up where they had left off.

The Inquisitr reports that Hope will make her way to the Forrester Creations’ office. Once she gets there, she will realize that she has been set up. The office will be filled with flowers and candles, and Douglas and Thomas will be dressed in suits. Hope will survey the scene and realize that Thomas had a hidden agenda when he summoned her to her workplace.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Thomas will try to romance Hope, but she previously indicated that her future is with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). The only reason she’s only entertaining Thomas is for Douglas’ sake. She wants to rid the little boy of his “monster” father. But Thomas won’t give up that easily.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that he will tell Hope that he will sign the adoption papers if she gives him what he wants. Previously, he blatantly asked Hope to have sex with him in exchange for his son. He has made it very clear that he also wants a long-term relationship with her by saying that he wants to wake up next to her every morning for the rest of his life.

Obviously, Hope will feel the pressure as Thomas tells her that she could have the little boy as her son. But she may also remember her mother’s words of caution. B&B fans saw that Hope put the call on speakerphone so that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) could hear how Thomas asked Hope to come over. She had warned Hope not to meet with Thomas because she felt that he was too dangerous.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that things will take a dramatic turn for the worst when Hope denies Thomas’ request and Douglas charges from the room.

Obsession turns deadly this week on #BoldandBeautiful. ???? pic.twitter.com/xs0UlUHmKD — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 3, 2019

