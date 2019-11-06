‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, November 5: Zoe Kisses Thomas To Help Him To Refocus

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, November 5 features Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) who visited Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) at his friend’s apartment. She told him that she thought that she would be seeing a lot more of him. But Thomas said that since he moved into the Forrester mansion, things had paid off for him. Zoe figured that he was working at the fashion house again, but she surprised her that he was getting close to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) again, per She Knows Soaps.

Zoe reminded him about the goals that he set for himself not too long ago. Then, he had been focused on his career and getting his life back in order. Thomas figured that Zoe was jealous but she pointed out that Hope was not interested in him. She opined that Hope wanted Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and that she wanted the little boy to be a part of her family together with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), and Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson).

Zoe was shocked when she learned that Thomas had asked Hope to stay the night. The designer bragged that he only needed one night with the blonde for her to change his mind about him. Thomas felt that he always knew when someone wanted him. Zoe said that if that was the case then “this” wouldn’t come a surprise to him. She suddenly kissed Thomas.

But Thomas wasn’t interested in Zoe, as reported by The Inquisitr. He told Zoe that he found her sexy but that there was only one woman for him – Hope. He then called Hope and told her to bring the adoption papers so that they could pick up where they had left off.

Hoping to garner his attention, Zoe seizes the moment and kisses Thomas. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/RBC2rS66An #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/2nyzmT3I7T — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 6, 2019

At the time that Thomas called Hope, she was at Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) house. She had just told her mother about Thomas’ new terms and conditions to sign the adoption papers. They both felt that Thomas was a sick individual. Hope was determined to rescue Douglas from his father even though Brooke cautioned her not to go anywhere near him.

Loading...

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) stopped by the cabin on the CBS soap opera. He asked Liam to come back to Spencer Publications. He also wanted his own family back together. Liam confirmed that he had also thought about returning to his birthright. When Bill pressed him for an immediate answer, Liam accepted the offer. Liam said that he would first need to talk to Hope and the Forresters before making the move. Bill was grateful to Liam for letting him back into his life and told his son that he loved him. Father and son hugged.