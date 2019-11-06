WWE News: Paige Reveals Which Wrestler She’d Like To Manage Next

When The Kabuki Warriors — Asuka and Kairi Sane — turned heel and fired their manager Paige on last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, the former WWE Divas Champion was left with nothing to do on the company’s programming. However, as she suggested in a recent social media post, she’s hoping for a chance to manage a long-absent superstar — former Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax — once she recovers from injury.

Paige’s comments about Jax were recapped in a report from WrestlingNews.co, which shared a recent Twitter exchange between the English wrestler and one of her fans. After the fan shared a clip of Jax from an old episode of Monday Night Raw, remarking that she’d like to see Paige and Jax square off in the ring in her “dream match,” the “Anti-Diva” posted a short-but-sweet reply that suggested she has different plans for the “Irresistible Force.”

“Absolutely. Would love to manage her too,” Paige tweeted, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

A couple of hours later, Jax jumped into the Twitter discussion, asking Paige to manage her and adding a pair of raised-hand emoji to her reply.

Regarding the possibility of Paige managing Jax when she returns, Ringside News wrote that both women are close friends in real life and have “great chemistry.” This, the outlet explained, could make a potential team-up worth looking into once Jax is healthy.

Despite being only 27-years-old, it’s been well over a year since Paige officially retired from professional wrestling, doing so a few months after she suffered a career-ending neck injury at a WWE live event. Since then, she’s been used exclusively as a valet, first managing her former Absolution stablemates Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, then moving on to The Kabuki Warriors earlier this year. It’s not clear what WWE’s creative team has planned for Paige going forward, but her medical issues would likely limit her once again to a managerial role.

As for Jax, WrestlingNews.co noted that the 35-year-old former Raw Women’s Champion tore both of her ACLs in April, requiring her to undergo surgery and sit out the past seven months. Based on the projected nine-month timeline for her recovery, there’s a chance she might be cleared to return to the ring early next year, right on time for the buildup to WrestleMania 36. As further pointed out, there haven’t been any reports hinting at any setbacks that could keep her on the sidelines for longer than expected.