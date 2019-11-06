‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Major Spoilers: Gogeta Is Stronger Than Vegito, Here’s Why

The latest episode of the promotional anime series Dragon Ball Heroes featured the first appearance of Gogeta in the Universal Conflict saga. After being overwhelmed by Core Area Warriors leader Super Hearts, Son Goku tried to convince Vegeta to do the Fusion Dance and merge into Gogeta. Vegeta was hesitant at first, but he ended up agreeing to Son Goku’s proposal after he said that it could be the only way to beat Super Hearts and prevent him from destroying the entire universe.

With Gogeta’s return in the Dragon Ball world, fans are once again engaging in an intense debate regarding who is stronger between him and Vegito, the fusion of Son Goku and Vegeta using the Kaioshin’s Potara earrings. According to Screenrant, Gogeta is “superior” to Vegito because of the latter’s “power limit.”

“It’s established in Dragon Ball Z that Potara fusion lasts forever, but this is retconned by Dragon Ball Super which reveals that it actually only lasts for an hour when the earrings are worn by mortals. However, the fusion lasting an hour still sounds a lot better than the time constraints for the Fusion Dance, which only allows Goku and Vegeta to be ‘Gogeta’ for thirty minutes. The up-side to this is that Gogeta can fight with all his power, and even breakthrough to his Super Saiyan Blue form without worrying about consequences.”

The limitations of Vegito was revealed by one of the Kaioshins during the Dragon Ball Super Future Trunks saga while Son Goku and Vegeta were dealing with Evil Zamasu. Compared to the gods, the Kaioshin explained that the Potara fusion for mortals has a time limit. Also, as Vegito uses more power, the time that Son Goku and Vegeta could use the transformation becomes shorter.

The fusion that results in Gogeta also has a time limit of 30 minutes, but it is fixed no matter how much power they are using in a fight. Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 18 will likely feature Gogeta going all out against Super Hearts. Also, there is a strong possibility that fans will be seeing Gogeta unleash the power of Super Saiyan Blue in dealing with Super Hearts. However, it remains unknown if Gogeta Super Saiyan Blue would be enough to completely defeat Super Hearts, especially knowing that he possessed the power that could eliminate all the gods, including Zeno-sama.

Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 18 is titled “Super Showdown! Gogeta vs. Hearts” and is set to be released in December.