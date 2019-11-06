‘Westworld’ Season 3: HBO Releases New Footage Via Its ‘Coming Soon In 2020’ Promo

Season 3 of HBO's 'Westworld' is expected to drop in the first half of 2020.

Every year, HBO releases brand new footage for their shows appearing the following year. This means that fans of HBO’s robotic sci-fi series, Westworld, are in for a treat with new footage showing Maeve (Thandie Newton) as well as a voiceover by Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood).

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses HBO’s Westworld. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Season 3 of Westworld is expected to drop in 2020. While the network has already released confirmation that the series has been renewed for a fourth season, little news has emerged regarding what will happen in Season 3.

Fans know that Aaron Paul will be joining the cast and that he will have some interaction with Dolores, who has escaped Westworld and is now roaming freely in the outside world. However, there is no detailed information regarding the storylines for the next season of Westworld.

However, viewers can at least now get a look at new footage for Season 3 as HBO has released as new Coming Soon promo video via their official YouTube channel.

The clip contains snippets of various other HBO series that will be airing in 2020. However, there are a few scenes spliced through it and Westworld gets its moment to shine.

The first shot is only a very quick look at the world outside the Westworld theme park. It shows a robotic car against the backdrop of the futuristic world viewers has not yet had a chance to explore fully. However, further on in the clip, Dolores makes her first appearance, albeit via a voiceover.

“I thought your world would be so different to mine,” Dolores says.

Images of Maeve are then shown. She appears to be dressed in attire similar to that worn by women during World War II. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the potential of a new world featured based on war is likely after a website, discoverwarworld.com, was unearthed by eager fans.

Finally, a shot of Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) is featured in the clip. However, it is unclear if this is actually Charlotte, or if it is a host version of her being controlled by Dolores, who used her robotic form to finally escape Westworld in the Season 2 finale.

The Coming Soon in 2020 promo video featuring Westworld can be viewed below.

As yet, no premiere date for Season 3 of Westworld has been released by HBO. However, the series is expected to drop in the first half of 2020.