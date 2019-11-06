‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Episode 6 Will Delve Back Into The Radio Mystery

In the Season 9 finale of 'The Walking Dead,' a mysterious voice was heard on the radio, the upcoming episode will see the return of this voice.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, ever since a voice was unexpectedly heard on the radio in the Season 9 finale of AMC’s The Walking Dead, fans have been wondering who the voice belonged to and when they would find out more information. The Season 10 premiere came and went without any news and the mystery deepened. However, the latest clip for the upcoming episode of The Walking Dead reveals that next Sunday’s episode should start unraveling this mystery for fans.

As Digital Spy points out, the advent of a mysterious voice on the radio could herald the arrival of the Commonwealth storyline from the comic book series on which the TV series is based. In the Walking Dead comics, a woman called Stephanie makes contact with Eugene Porter (played by Josh McDermitt in the TV series). She is a member of the Commonwealth, a group that is more technologically advanced than the other communities that have risen up after the advent of the zombie apocalypse.

In the Walking Dead TV series, at the end of the Season 9 finale episode and after Ezekiel (Khary Payton) finished radio contact with Judith (Cailey Fleming), a woman’s voice is heard trying to make contact. As yet, it appears that no one within the communities has heard this voice but that looks set to change in Episode 6.

In the new clip, Eugene is seen speaking into the radio. It appears he is trying to make contact with random people as he is heard asking for contact with “anyone, anywhere.” A woman’s voice is then heard.

“Hello,” she says before the clip ends.

Eugene looks startled by the contact, implying that he has not previously made contact with this person.

While the question of who is on the radio has been a mystery to viewers, for Ezekiel, it could be a life-changing moment if this person is actually a member of the Commonwealth. Considering how advanced this group is, the potential is there that he might be able to receive the much-needed chemotherapy needed for his thyroid cancer, which was revealed in the latest episode of The Walking Dead. However, viewers will have to tune in to the next episode in order to find out more.

You can watch the clip for Episode 6 of The Walking Dead Season 10 below.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 10, with Episode 6, titled “Bonds.”