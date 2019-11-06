Donald Trump Trailing Top Four Democratic Frontrunners By Double Digits In New Poll

A new Washington Post/ABC News poll conducted on a sample of 1,003 adults between October 27 and October 30 reveals that Donald Trump is trailing the top four Democratic primary frontrunners by double digits. Newsweek reports that the poll contacted two-thirds of respondents on their cell phones and the rest on landlines, asking them who they would vote for on that very day — Trump or a Democratic contender.

The results revealed that Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Pete Buttigieg had double-digit leads over the president. Specifically, the hypothetical matchups showed Biden 17 percentage points ahead of Trump, Warren with a 15-percentage-point lead, Sanders with a 14-point advantage, and Buttigieg with an 11-percent lead.

Kamala Harris didn’t have a double-digit lead but still beat Trump by a healthy 9 percentage points.

The poll also asked respondents how they felt Trump was performing in office. Approximately 58 percent of registered voters surveyed disapproved of the president’s job performance, while 39 percent approved. Among those that approved, Trump is winning a minimum of 95 percent support against the five possible Democratic opponents, suggesting that those who approve of the president are “staunch supporters,” per Newsweek.

Elsewhere, 44 percent said the economy has improved under Trump’s White House, 33 percent said it has remained unchanged, and 22 percent said it is worse than before the president took office. Of those that believe the economy has improved under Trump, 78 percent believed he deserves either a “great deal” or “good amount” of credit for such improvement.

Trump has not been treated kindly by recent polls. As The Inquisitr reported, the latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows that 46 percent of respondents have already decided they will vote against him, regardless of who is the Democratic presidential nominee. Conversely, 34 percent said they have decided they will vote to re-elect Trump in 2020. The remaining 17 percent said they would consider casting a vote for Trump depending on who the Democratic nominee is, leaving a small margin of error for undecided voters.

Interesting about the head-to-head Trump/Dem polls — for a couple months now, little change. Warren leads by 5 or 6, Biden by 8 or 9, Bernie in between. Bigger leads than Clinton at this stage (leading Trump by about 2pts late Oct 2015), also less volatile. pic.twitter.com/Vo2y9pMd3P — Will Jordan (@williamjordann) November 3, 2019

Of course, a previous poll conducted in early-voting state Iowa revealed that Trump beat Warren and Biden in hypothetical election matchups, although by a slim margin — 51 percent to 49 percent against both Democrats. Sanders was the only candidate in the poll’s matchups that could defeat Trump, with 51 percent over the president’s 49 percent.

In a previous Emerson College college poll of New Hampshire back in September, Biden beat Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head with a 10-point lead. Faring second-best was Andrew Yang, who beat Trump with an eight-point lead, followed by Sanders with a five-point edge.