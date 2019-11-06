Bruna Rangel Lima Sizzles In A Tiny Bikini, Shows Off Her Perfect Model Body On Instagram

Brazilian model and Instagram sensation Bruna Rangel Lima took to her page on Tuesday, November 5, and treated her 3 million fans to a hot bikini snapshot, one which became an instant hit.

In the picture, Bruna could be seen rocking a tiny bikini comprising a blue-and-pink printed top that she paired with blue, thong-style bottoms.

As the stunner turned her back toward the camera to strike a pose, she put her well-toned legs and peachy posterior on full display to titillate her fans.

Not only that but to provide her admirers with a generous look at her booty, she lifted her toe and slightly bent her knee to draw attention to her perfect backside.

Staying true to her style, Bruna opted for a full face of makeup. However, she chose subtle colors to go with the day-time photo shoot. Moreover, to keep it simple, yet sexy, the model ditched her accessories.

Finally, she wore her blond tresses down, looked straight into the camera and left her lips slightly parted to pull off a very seductive look.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Miami, Florida, while the Brazilian beauty stood next to a volleyball net to strike a pose.

Meanwhile, in the caption, the hottie motivated her fans to live their dreams. She also informed them that her sexy bikini was from her very own bikini and swimsuit line, Brukinis Brazilian Bikinis.

Within an hour of going live, and as of the writing of this piece, the snap has garnered more than 22,000 likes and over 210 comments where fans and followers drooled over the model’s hotness and showered her with numerous compliments.

Apart from her regular admirers, some of her fellow models also liked the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Hannah Palmer, Eriana Blanco, Nina Serebrova and Ericka Leite, to name a few.

“You are the definition of perfection,” one of he wrote.

“Your body is glamo[rous], erotic and beautiful,” another one chimed in.

“So beautiful. Falling in love with you. Your on fire, babe,” a third one commented on the picture.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan expressed his wishful thinking by calling Bruna his wife.

“You [are] my wife! You just don’t know it yet.”

Commenting on the snap, another admirer wrote that Bruna has the most incredible body on Instagram, while the remaining ones used words and phrases like “too hot,” “stunning,” and “I want you babe” to express their admiration for the Espirito Santo native.