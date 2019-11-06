Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Her Mirror Image In A Sexy Black Dress During ‘Magic Hour’

On Tuesday, Emily Ratajkowski fans were treated to a mirror image of the model as she took a selfie in her bedroom. Since EmRata has become quite the homebody these days, her Instagram followers have been able to get quite a few glimpses into what her personal life is all about.

For instance, the star is apparently an animal lover. In a number of Instagram images, Emily has been accompanied by her dog, which was the case on November 5. While she posed in front of a two-way mirror, she was seen in one half of the image as her pooch appeared in the other. Emily’s enviable body was featured on one side while her pup was pictured on the other side while in repose on her bed as this furry family member stared into the camera.

The 28-year-old, who appeared topless during Robin Thicke’s iconic “Blurred Lines” music video, was rocking a sexy yet simple black minidress in her most recent social media share. She tugged at the hem of the sleeveless frock with her hand as she held her smartphone in her left hand. She stood in front of double doors leading outside and a number of windows during what she called “magic hour” and what others call “golden time” — those moments just before the sun disappears into darkness and when the light is just right for picture-taking.

During Tuesday’s well-chosen moment, Emily’s long, fit legs were planted into bright white sneakers while she stood on tiptoe for the shot. Her long brown hair was down and a bit messy as many of her luscious locks fell onto her front side with the setting sun hitting a large section of her hair, causing those tresses to glow. She stood on top of a multi-colored area rug featuring an abstract design as a chunk of the carpet also captured a beam of light.

Her black-and-brown dog wasn’t hit by the sunlight for his Instagram moment. Instead, he seemed preoccupied with what appeared to be a red sock or toy as the cute canine reclined on a platform bed. A painting, possibly depicting Emily, hung over the bed, which had been dressed in all white.

From among Emily’s 25.5 million Instagram fans and followers, more than 285,000 admirers liked the post. In addition, more than 550 Instagram users commented on the provocative upload.

“Dog-gone cuteness,” stated one fan, who added a heart-face emoji and a clapping hand emoji to the comment.

“Absolutely love your home,” said a second admirer.

“Love that painting,” stated a third follower.

“House goals x you’re so cute,” summed up a fourth EmRata fan.