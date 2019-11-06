‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Showrunner Discusses Ezekiel’s Fate

Angela Kang speaks out about Ezekiel's devastating news and what it means moving forward in 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 5 (titled “What It Always Is”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ezekiel’s (Khary Payton) heartbreaking diagnosis was revealed in Episode 5 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. The series showrunner, Angela Kang, has now revealed further details regarding Ezekiel’s fate, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Fans were immediately suspect when Ezekiel started coughing in the latest episode of The Walking Dead. It was then revealed during a visit with the resident doctor, Siddiq (Avi Nash), that the former leader of the Kingdom likely had Thyroid cancer. Siddiq wanted to do a thorough investigation in order to rule out other possibilities. However, Ezekiel stated that he knew it was thyroid cancer as several of his family members had previously suffered from the disease so he knew all of the symptoms associated with it.

If Ezekiel really does have thyroid cancer, the news is doubly devastating as this form of cancer would have a very high success rate of beating it if they were still living in the world before the zombie apocalypse. Now, unfortunately, there is no access to the forms of treatments that help cure thyroid cancer such as radiation and chemotherapy.

Gene Page / AMC

“We wanted to explore what it means for a character to get that kind of a diagnosis in this world, and especially with a character who is so joyful and such a strong leader, and so optimistic, and to have to grapple with something like that,” Kang explained to Entertainment Weekly.

Moving forward, viewers are wondering how Ezekiel’s storyline will now progress and whether he will finally succumb to the disease. Kang also spoke of Ezekiel’s future journey.

“We’ll see,” Kang responded when asked about how long Ezekiel will survive in The Walking Dead now that he has cancer.

“Breaking Bad was a story about a guy with cancer, and he made it for many years, so it could go [in] many directions, is what I’ll say.”

This comment has left some fans hopeful for Ezekiel, especially those suspecting that the diagnosis of thyroid cancer is incorrect and that Ezekiel is suffering from something that is actually curable. However, viewers will just have to tune in to upcoming episodes of The Walking Dead in order to find out more about Ezekiel’s fate.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 10, with Episode 6, titled “Bonds.”