Kelly Clarkson Wows Fans In Figure-Hugging Dress With Latest Update

Kelly Clarkson thrilled her 4.4 million Instagram followers on Tuesday with a photo that showed her flaunting her curves in a skintight dress.

In the post, the “Since U Been Gone” singer appeared to be on the set of The Voice, with the iconic neon pink “V” in the background behind her. Her black dress featured white dots and gold vertical stripes in a pattern that flattered her shape. The figure-hugging piece appeared to be made of knitted material, featuring long sleeves and a mock turtleneck, creating a stylish fall look. Kelly struck a pose with her hands on her hips, calling attention to her curves. The photo only showed Kelly from the mid-thigh up, so fans could not see what kind of shoes she was wearing, but even still, the snap was enough to show she was rocking the chic ensemble.

The singer wore a face full of makeup that featured sculpted brows, green eye shadow and pink color on her cheeks and lips. Her hair was pulled back in a ponytail with a slight pouf on the top of her head. She wore a clear polish on her nails and kept accessories to a minimum, opting only to wear her wedding ring.

The “Because of You” singer kept the post’s caption short, as she was probably about to prepare for Tuesday’s show. She simply addressed her team with the hashtag #TeamKelly.

Kelly’s fans went wild for the photo, with many leaving behind heart and family face emoji.

Some fans told Kelly that they were in her team’s corner.

“Rooting for your team just because I love you. Your my sister deep down. Love you so much Kelly,” commented one follower.

“You have a great team,” another fan said.

Other followers took a moment to mention how great the dress looked on her.

“Can you be any more perfect? I don’t think,” said a second admirer.

“Love your dress! Werking it gurl,” one fan wrote.

Kelly makes a point to share the stylish outfits from her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, with her followers, and, unsurprisingly, she always looks fabulous. Her Instagram account follows her adventures with her new show as well as what is going on over at The Voice. Most of her posts reflect her charming sense of humor, which her fans love. In September, she had a little fun with the Normani Challenge as she attempted to show off her athletic skills with a basketball.