Cosplay Model Erica Fett Flaunts Incredible Curves In Revealing Red Bodysuit

The cosplay model looked red hot in her latest Instagram post.

On Tuesday, cosplay model Erica Fett shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The photos show the stunner sitting on a bed with a white duvet. For the first image, Erica posed with her hand on her head, tilting her chin downward. In the following photo, the beauty gazed into the camera and smiled seductively. She arched her back, making her ample cleavage even more prominent.

Throughout the photo shoot, the 32-year-old wore a red lace bodysuit that left little to the imagination, putting her hourglass figure on full display. Erica accessorized the sultry look with a pair of statement earrings.

The brunette bombshell styled her luscious locks in a slick side part. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included soft pink blush, winged eyeliner, and matte lipstick.

In the caption, Erica mentioned that the pictures were taken by a photographer known as Writeboy who works for the pin-up website, SuicideGirls. She also asked fans to let her know which of the two photos they preferred.

Many of Erica’s admirers were quick to express their opinion regarding the pictures.

“1 but I would be a fool to not say both photos of you are stunning,” wrote a fan.

“I love them both, but I love the second one more because I get to see your beautiful eyes,” added another commenter.

Some noted, however, that they were unable to choose a favorite between the images.

“Too difficult to choose one so it has to be both. You look amazing,” wrote one admirer.

“How am I supposed to answer a question like that when your beauty literally short-circuited my brain?” quipped a different Instagram user, adding a string of heart-eye and fire emoji to the comment.

Erica offered a solution for her indecisive fans.

“Like this comment if you [heart] both!” wrote the model, who got the thumbs-up from more than 80 followers for that reply.

The upload appears to be a fan favorite, as it has quickly racked up more than 15,000 likes.

Fortunately for her dedicated followers, the stunner has a tendency to share tantalizing pictures on social media. Recently, Erica drove fans metaphorically wild by posting photos of herself in a figure-hugging dress featuring manga strips from the clothing company Dolls Kill. She also sported a pair of fuzzy cat ears and a pastel pink kitten collar with a bell.