Donald Trump Manipulated Supporters To Focus On Something ‘Totally Irrelevant,’ Says Chuck Todd

During Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s MTP Daily, host Chuck Todd addressed what he believes is Donald Trump‘s political talent: distracting and manipulating. Per Breitbart, Todd claims that Trump was able to distract his supporters by manipulating them to focus on “something that’s totally irrelevant” — the identity of the whistleblower of his phone call with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky — as opposed to what Todd believes is most important: the actions of Trump that pressed the whistleblower to sound the alarm.

“Tonight, I’m obsessed with the same thing the president is obsessed with but not for the same reason,” Todd said before playing a montage of Trump mentioning the whistleblower.

“Where’s the whistleblower? That’s what the president and many of his supporters really want to talk about. Let me ask you what’s more important, what happened on the president’s call with the Ukrainian president or who made it public?”

Todd highlights the others corroborating the whistleblower’s claims under oath and suggests that it’s “frustrating” to watch Trump’s tactics because the most crucial part of the scandal is obvious “if you know what to look for.”

“Step one, come up with a message that’s quick and punchy, and don’t let the facts get in the way,” Todd said before playing another montage of Trump’s mentions of the whistleblower.

“Step two, he already did it there, repeat that message,” he added.

Todd then played a clip of Republican lawmakers mentioning the whistleblower and suggested that the final step of Trump’s approach is to have his friends repeat the message.

Facing perjury pressure, Ambassador Sondlond is now walking back and revising his past testimony that was more friendly to Trump, with new testimony that says some version of 'I now recall' eight times.

His new testimony now admits a bribery and quid pro quo plot with Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/pTq4eFno4S — TheBeat w/Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri) November 5, 2019

Trump is accused of using foreign aid to pressure Zelensky to dig up dirt on the president’s Democratic rival and the current primary frontrunner, Joe Biden. While Trump and his allies suggest there was no quid pro quo, his enemies indicate that the transcript — reportedly not verbatim — clearly shows him using foreign aid as leverage.

The impeachment probe continues to reveal shocking information about Trump and his Ukraine activities. As The Inquisitr reported, Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovich told congressional impeachment investigators that she was ordered to tweet praise or support for Trump or she would lose her job. She reportedly came under scrutiny from Trump’s White House when he tried to express concerns with State Department officials over Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his team.

Pence’s role in the Ukraine scandal is also under scrutiny. Although Pence denies wrongdoing, novelist Greg Olear used a Newsweek op-ed to highlight the vice president’s alleged history of lying and the many other people that knew of Trump’s reported intentions with Ukraine, including Bill Taylor, Fiona Hill, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, and Tim Morrison.