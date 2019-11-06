‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Don’t Drink The Water, Alpha’s Latest Plan Contaminates The Local Water Supply

Alpha and the Whisperers continue ot cause havoc for the communities in the latest episode of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 5 (titled “What It Always Is”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 5 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10 featured a plot by the Whisperers to cause chaos with the communities. While a truce has been issued between the Whisperers and the communities, Alpha (Samantha Morton) has continued to cause trouble that has the potential to lead to more bloodshed between the groups.

As Entertainment Weekly points out, Episode 5 saw Gamma (Thora Birch) dragging dead walkers to the creek and slitting them open. During the process, viewers were concerned that the Whisperers were attempting to taint the water supply and cause sickness or death among the communities.

As TV Line points out, it was later revealed that Gamma was actually tasked with creating a dam. Alpha had given her these instructions as a way to stop up the main water supply used by some of the communities. However, with Gamma splitting open each walker so that its blood and entrails spill into the water, it seems very likely that this dam-making is actually a two-fold problem.

Jace Downs / AMC

As previously discussed by The Walking Dead‘s showrunner, Angela Kang, the slow-burn battle unfolding towards the communities at the behest of the Whisperers can be compared to the Cold War as their plots are underhanded and played very quietly and ambiguously in order for Alpha to claim that she had no part in the woes now befalling the communities.

“Our group gets into this conflict that keeps building between the Whisperers that’s very different from how the Saviors war played out, where there’s just elements of paranoia but kind of a Cold War feel,” Kang told Entertainment Weekly.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, during this episode, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) was also seen pausing for a drink at a creek during his escape from Alexandria. He did not drink, though, as he was interrupted by Brandon (Blaine Kern III) who had been following Negan. With the emphasis being placed on Negan not quite taking a drink, many fans are concerned that it might be foreshadowing regarding the contaminated water storyline.

Of course, viewers will just have to tune into further episodes of The Walking Dead in order to find out more about Alpha’s dam and whether it will cause more problems than originally planned.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 10, with Episode 6, titled “Bonds.”