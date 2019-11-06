Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Makes A Hair Confession And Rocks An All-Black Ensemble

Hailie Jade revealed that she's ready for a change.

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade, has become a popular social media influencer, and most of her followers would agree that her hair always looks amazing. What they might be shocked to learn is that it’s been a long time since the 23-year-old style star has done anything to enhance or alter the color of her tresses. On Tuesday, Hailie took to Instagram to reveal that she’s finally ready to make a change to her gorgeous mane.

In the caption of her post, Hailie revealed that it’s been three years since she’s dyed her hair. This might seem unusual for a social media influencer; many other young women who make a living from their Instagram followings are constantly changing the way their hair looks. However, while keeping her locks natural has potentially helped Hailie stand out in a crowded industry, she revealed that she’s currently trying to decide how she wants to color her hair.

In the photo that she shared with her followers, Hailie’s light brown tresses almost look highlighted. She has them curled, and the sun is hitting one segment of her hair, turning it a vibrant honey hue. She’s posing outdoors in front of a body of water with houses lining the opposite shore. According to her Geotag, the snapshot was taken at Lake St. Clair in Michigan.

Hailie Jade is wearing a pair of dark sunglasses to protect her eyes from the bright sun, and she’s dressed for cooler temperatures. Her all-black ensemble consists of a pair of tight skinny jeans, a ribbed mock turtleneck top, and a fuzzy jacket. Her stylish warm coat is cut like a jean jacket and features chest pockets and shiny silver buttons.

Hailie Jade’s post garnered 37,000 likes over the course of three hours, so apparently many of her 1.8 million followers approve of her current look. However, while she didn’t ask her fans for advice on what to do to her hair, many of them responded with their suggestions. They were all over the place, with ideas ranging from going really dark to dying it platinum like the color that Eminem rocked during his Slim Shady days.

“You’d look so good with warm tone deep brown hair,” wrote one fan.

“Burgundy for the fall and winter is always so pretty!” another remarked.

“Blonde, always. Tons and tons of highlights,” suggested a third.

Quite a few of Hailie’s followers also advised her not to change it at all.

“Or leave it – I bet it feels really nice with no hair dye in it,” wrote one admirer.

While Hailie Jade hasn’t experimented with her hair color in recent years, she is always trying out new beauty looks. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently proved that she could pull off orange eye shadow for a Halloween-inspired look. Fans will just have to wait and see whether she finally decides to change her hair color.