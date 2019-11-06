Venezuelan Beauty Rosmeri Marval Infuses Sexiness And Style In New Pic

Rosmeri Marval recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her 4.8 million fans with a set of hot new pictures.

In the first snap, the actress and model could be seen rocking a stylish, yet revealing navy-blue monokini with cutout details and multiple straps on the sides. The risqué ensemble also featured a high-cut design which allowed Rosmeri to flaunt a glimpse of her pert derriere, as well as her long, sexy legs and well-toned thighs.

The stunner could be seen lying on a furry white blanket spread over a massive loft hammock. She rested her head on a large gold cushion while she kept another one next to her stomach.

The Venezuelan bombshell opted for minimal makeup to stay in line with her signature style and wore her brunette tresses into soft, romantic curls.

In the second snap, Rosmeri wore the same outfit and struck a side pose to expose her enviable thighs, as well as a glimpse of her sideboob. She was lying on the hammock while holding her son, Ian Gael de las Casas Marval, who she shares with her boyfriend, Aran De Las Casas.

Both mommy and baby could be seen flashing a smile at the camera, melting many hearts in the process.

Even though Rosmeri did not specify the location in her latest post, a previous Instagram picture captured at the same spot shows that she is currently holidaying in Yuva, a glamping site in Colombia.

The model wrote a caption in Spanish which, according to a Google translation, stated that for the first photo, she tried to strike a pose for the perfect snap. However, the second one, where she held her son, turned out to be the perfect one without having to strike a pose.

Within a day of going live, and as of this writing, the snap has garnered more than 361,000 likes and close to 1,400 comments where fans and followers showered the hottie and her baby with numerous compliments.

Apart from her followers, some of Rosmeri’s fellow models, celebrities, and influencers also liked and commented on the picture. These included actor Jose Maria Galeano, Hendrick Bages, Valeria Orsini, and Georgina Palacios, among others.

“What a wonderful family,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“You are so beautiful, lovely pic!” another one chimed in.

“You have a precious, precious baby, God bless you always,” a third follower commented.

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “amazing,” “hot mommy,” and “incredible figure” to praise the model.