Kelly Ripa Flaunts Her Tiny Waist In Sexy Red Dress Ahead Of ‘Live’

Ahead of the most recent taping of her hit show, Live With Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa flaunted her amazing figure in another sexy and chic outfit.

On what seems to be a daily basis, the Live Instagram page shares photos and videos of the show’s two stars — Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Earlier today, the show’s page shared a video of the dynamic duo ahead of their show. The short clip started off like they normally do, with the camera focusing on audience members who are dancing on stage as they anxiously await Ripa and Seacrest to make an appearance.

The clip then switched over to Kelly and Ryan taking a walk in the hallway backstage and making their way to the studio audience. The mother of three can be heard chatting with Ryan as they walk hand in hand. Ripa looked nothing short of spectacular, showing off her amazing figure in a sexy red dress. The gorgeous outfit is tight on top and cinches with a matching red belt, accentuating the 49-year-old’s tiny waist. The outfit then flares out at the bottom, but her shoes are not visible in the shot.

The blond beauty wore her long locks down and curled with a beautiful application of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. For his part, Ryan ditched his usual suit and opted to wear something a little more casual, including a pair of dark denim jeans, a tight-fitting navy T-shirt, and a black-and-white zip-up jacket.

Since the video went live on the show’s page, it’s earned nearly 400 likes as well as a handful of comments. Many fans commented on the post to let Kelly and Ryan know that they are huge fans of the show while countless others asked what topics may be discussed. Shortly after the initial post on the show’s page, they also shared a photo of the two hosts with one of their guests — Vivica A. Fox.

In the image, the three were all smiles while they struck a pose on the set of the show. Like the initial video post that was shared on the page, this one earned a decent amount of attention from fans, racking up over 600 likes as well as a handful of comments. Once again, followers of the show were quick to chime in and let the duo know that they love the talk show, and they look forward to it every morning.