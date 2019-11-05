‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Fans Were Treated To A Beth Easter Egg In Episode 5 That Also Ties In With Beta

The song that Magna was listening to in the latest episode of 'The Walking Dead' was a recent release for Emily Kinney.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 5 (titled “What It Always Is”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Fans were treated with a very special Easter egg in the most recent episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead, according to Metro. This Easter egg is linked to Beth Greene (Emily Kinney), who died in Season 5.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Episode 5 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10 saw a strained conversation had between Magna (Nadia Hilker) and her girlfriend, Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura). While many viewers were eager to find out more about the backstory between this couple, there was actually a hidden reveal contained within the scene.

During the conversation, Magna is listening to a song playing on a record via a gramophone. This tune is called “The Turtle and the Monkey” and was recently released by the actor who played Beth Greene.

As Walking Dead fans will already know just from watching the TV series, Kinney can actually sing. Many times, she was shown singing on The Walking Dead, so it likely comes as no surprise that the actor is also a recording star in real life.

However, this Easter egg might actually go a little deeper. While it may be her song being played during the latest episode of The Walking Dead, the person singing it was not actually Kinney. Instead, this version of “The Turtle and the Monkey” is being sung by a male. This is where it gets interesting.

While Kinney has confirmed via Twitter that it was her song used during Episode 5, there has been no claim regarding the man who sings it. This has led to speculation among fans that it might be Beta (Ryan Hurst) who is singing.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there is a fan theory that sees Beta as a country singer in his life before the zombie apocalypse. This theory is not only based on information from the comic book series on which AMC’s The Walking Dead is based but from a potential crossover from this series and its companion show, Fear the Walking Dead. In Season 5 of Fear, Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) dropped a pile of records, once of which had a cover that appeared to feature someone that looks remarkably like Hurst.

If this theory turns out to be true, this could be yet another link joining Beta to the country singer theory. However, viewers will have to tune into further episodes of The Walking Dead in order to find out more.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 10, with Episode 6, titled “Bonds.”