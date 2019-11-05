Emily Simpson’s Husband Shane Jokes About Her Diet On ‘RHOC,’ See Photos Of Her Weight Loss

What is Shane Simpson saying about his wife's weight?

Emily Simpson has been open with the fact that she’s not a size zero and made it clear that she doesn’t feel the need to be. However, when it comes to the issue of weight, Emily continues to discuss the matter with her co-stars, and her husband, Shane Simpson, on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

In a sneak peek at tonight’s new episode of Season 14 shared by Hollywood Life on November 5, Emily and Shane are seen attempting to enjoy a romantic dinner date when Shane begins testing Emily, who is attempting to follow a strict diet during their fancy night out.

“Here’s the bread bowl!” he announces.

“I’m not eating it,” Emily replies.

While many viewers of the show will take Shane’s comments about the bread as being rude due to his past antics about his marriage and wife, he appears to be poking Emily in good fun during tonight’s show because he simply feels that she’s “earned” some bread. That said, Emily does appear to get a bit annoyed by her husband’s behavior as he continues to talk about the carb and later places an order for French fries, which she is also trying to not eat.

“Everything to Shane is like, a joke. But this is a serious issue. I’ve gained a lot of weight,” Emily admits during her cast confessional.

In recent photos shared on Emily’s social media accounts, she appears to be in great shape but earlier this year, amid production on the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, she was struggling.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, in October, Emily explained that while her husband hasn’t made the best impression on viewers in recent months, she sees a much different side of him at home.

Loading...

“I get it… I’m not trying to make excuses for him, but I see a side of him that other people don’t get to see so I think that’s what makes up for it,” she explained.

“I know it sounds awful but I’m the one who goes home with him at night when we’re alone and he says nice things and he gets me cards and he writes nice things to me.”

As The Inquisitr previously revealed, Emily also explained on Watch What Happens Live that her husband didn’t care about the backlash he’s received during his time on the show.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.