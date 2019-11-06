Sierra Skye Nearly Pops Out Of Corset In Steamy Kitchen Photo

Sierra Skye took to Instagram on Tuesday to show of her fabulous figure while wearing a corset that could hardly contain her assets.

The model was posing in a kitchen with white cabinetry for her latest update. Perched on one hip sitting on a marble countertop, she leaned on one arm for the steamy shot. She wore a neon green corset top with ruched seams and a lace-up front that was loosely undone and untied. The tiny top, which exposed a good deal of her chest, looked stretched across her breasts. Her smooth, bronze skin glowed against the green fabric. She paired the revealing top with black string bikini bottoms — a look that put most of her body on display. The thin strings around the beauty’s hips drew the eye to her slender waist and curvy hips.

The Instagram sensation wore a full face of makeup that included sculpted brows, thick lashes, contoured cheeks and nude gloss on her lips. She wore her hair up in a high pony tail and let the hair fall over one shoulder as she gave the camera a sultry look. The model added a bit of bling to the look with large hoop earrings.

As she is known to do, Sierra left a playful caption about not being shy followed by an angel emoji. She also added that her outfit was from fashion brand Pretty Little Thing. While she didn’t mention a price, a quick search on the company’s website showed the top sells for $40 and the bottoms retail for $10.

Some followers told the beauty that they loved the outfit.

“Wow!!! You have a rockin body!!! I love that color against your beautiful tan!!! Wow!!! Absolutely gorgeous sexy stunning lady!!!” one excited follower wrote.

“Color looks great against your skin,” a second admirer wrote.

Other followers commented on how hot she looked in the photo.

“Best body around the world, really!” commented another admirer.

Loading...

“You are very beautiful with perfect figure,” said one fan.

Sierra doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to flaunting her figure online. A quick scroll through her Instagram page shows that she isn’t afraid to show a little skin, either. She recently thrilled her fans when she shared a photo in which she rode a bicycle topless. When she does cover up with a little bit of clothing, she still manages to look amazing — even when she is on the kitchen counter.