Miley Cyrus’ Sister Noah Licks A Sharp Knife While Looking Seductive

Noah Cyrus appeared to be getting ready to sharpen her kitchen skills on November 5. Miley’s sister was in the cooking area of a house as she lifted one leg on a counter in front of a sink and other flat surfaces while licking a large knife. The 19-year-old singer showed off her temptress side as she posed for her confusing photo shared on Instagram.

The raven-haired teen wore her long locks straight and down, with most of her tresses falling behind her back. While leaning on the counter, she held the large knife in her left hand as the metal grazed her tongue, apparently on purpose.

While taking this odd and scary action, the star’s mouth was wide open as her eyes peered down at the sharp object. In general, Noah looked seductive.

Her outfit for this kitchen outing was simple. She rocked a black crop top with spaghetti straps and she paired the casual garment with gray sweats featuring thin white racing stripes. The latter had dipped down a bit to reveal her naked navel and nude midsection. She wore a black scrunchie on her left wrist and accessorized with a number of rings on a couple of her fingers and a bangle on her forearm.

The “Lonely” crooner wore a full face of makeup, including enhanced and groomed brows, black lashes, a bit of black liner, smoky eyes, and pink lips. Noah also rocked myriad tattoos, although her recent inking of a giant spider on her neck could not be seen in her new image.

Noah tried to make sure her fans and followers were involved in her most recent upload. In her caption, she asked her admirers who had taken her picture.

Modern Sunrise was quick to answer.

“A scared person because they looking at u with a knife,” he said, adding a laughing-crying emoji to the post.

“Mood,” noted Noah.

“Don’t know but u do look pretty hot and awesome at the same time,” gushed another follower, who added a sunglasses-face emoji and a thumbs-up emoji to the post.

“lemme b the knife,” said yet another one of her 5.4 million followers.

More than 76,000 people liked Noah’s post, with 375 Instagram users offering comments within about 40 minutes of the post being uploaded.

“You’re killing it,” remarked one of those fans, who may have offered a tongue-in-cheek response on purpose.

“Be careful baby we can’t afford to lose u,” stated yet another admirer, who added a black heart emoji to her sweet thought.