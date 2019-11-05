ABC News’ Amy Robach And Media Blasted For Reportedly Sitting On Jeffrey Epstein Story

A video of ABC News journalist Amy Robach talking off-air about having damning information on Jeffrey Epstein for years was leaked on Tuesday by right-wing activist group Project Veritas. During the video, the anchor appeared to suggest she had the Epstein story for three years after a 2015 interview with Virginia Roberts Giuffre and was not allowed to run it. She also said that the U.K. royal family had threatened ABC News over the allegations against Prince Andrew, who is linked to Epstein and accused of raping Giuffre.

“Why did ABC News’ Amy Robach not leak her Epstein story if ABC News killed it? How many kids did Epstein abuse in the 3 years that she sat on the story? The media pushes gun control to ‘protect the children’ yet they cover up stories on pedophiles who are connected to Democrats,” wrote The Daily Wire reporter Ryan Saavedra.

“The American media loves bragging about ‘speaking truth to power,’ but couldn’t bring themselves to defend young girls from being abused by the most powerful men on earth,” wrote Jesse Kelly, Senior Contributor to The Federalist.

Conservative commentator Mike Cernovich highlighted that the media was willing to run stories about Brett Kavanaugh’s alleged sexual assault based on stories from high school but not willing to cover stories of Epstein witnesses and victims.

“From the bottom of my heart, F*ck all of you!” he tweeted.

Here’s ABC’s response to a Project Veritas video of Amy Robach expressing frustration that her Jeffrey Epstein piece didn’t run. Robach: “I was caught in a private moment of frustration. … In the years since no one ever told me or the team to stop reporting on Jeffrey Epstein” pic.twitter.com/airx3Tjy4o — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) November 5, 2019

During Giuffre’s first on-camera interview with NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie, the 35-year-old claimed that she was trafficked by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and said she was abused by Andrew three times. According to Giuffre, she was shocked that British royalty was involved in Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking ring, Business Insider reported.

Per Business Insider, other famous names connected to Epstein include former President Bill Clinton, President Donald Trump, former Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta, actor Kevin Spacey, L Brands CEO Les Wexner, film publicist Peggy Siegal, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, MIT Media Lab director Joi Ito, Bill Gates, and venture capitalist Reid Hoffman.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was also linked to Epstein’s associate Jean-Luc Brunel.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the media focus on Epstein was often on his private plan and “Pedophile Island” — a focus that was blasted by podcaster and managing director of Thiel Capital Eric Weinstein. According to Weinstein, the media focus should instead be on the financier’s purported office and the mysterious source of wealth of the “badly drawn Gatsby character.”