Britney Spears Does Partner Yoga In Tiny Blue Bikini, Admits She Has ‘Self Esteem Problems’

In her most recent social media share, Britney Spears is getting incredibly vulnerable with her fans. Over the past few weeks, the pop star has been flooding her social media account with videos of intense workouts while showing her fans how she has kept the same sexy and sculpted body for most of her career. Since taking a break from her Las Vegas residency to focus on herself and her father, Spears has been keeping her mind and body sane by working out with a trainer.

In her most recent social media update, Spears shared a series of video clips of her partner yoga workout while dropping a huge bombshell and admitting that she has been struggling with self-esteem issues. In the caption of the photo, Britney tells fans that since she has struggled with her self-esteem, it causes her to slouch and have posture issues and because of this — she has been focusing on yoga to make her back stronger and her posture better.

In the short clip, the blond bombshell can be seen rocking minimal makeup while wearing her long, blond locks down and slightly waved. Spears showed off her toned and tanned figure in a tiny blue bikini as she spoke straight into the camera, explaining to fans what she was about to show them.

“What I’m going to do today with my gym coach is basically arch my back,” she explains to fans at the beginning of the video. “And by hanging upside down, it opens my back and it enables me to breathe better and to open up and to feel better. So, here I go.”

Britney then took part in number of different “partner yoga poses” for fans, contorting her body on top of her trainer. The first clip is set to the tune of Sting’s hit song “Fields of Gold” while the next two posts in the series show stills of the songstress striking slightly different poses all while showing off her gorgeous figure for the camera.

The post has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s already earned Britney a ton of attention from her fans with over 84,000 likes and well over 2,000 comments. Some fans took to the post to let Spears know that her body looks amazing while countless others applauded her for being so vulnerable. A few others chimed in with their support, letting Britney know that they were thinking of her.

“The most beautiful woman of the galaxy!!,” one fan commented on the shot with a heart-eye emoji tied to the end.

“We don’t deserve you!!! Self care queen,” another Instagrammer wrote on the post.

“You are a fantastic woman,” another one of Britney’s fans wrote.

It will be interesting to see if Spears continues to be candid with fans in future social media posts.