‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Has Some ‘Fun’ In A Red, White & Blue Bikini In Throwback Post

Blonde bombshell Lauren Drain delighted her Instagram followers yet again by posting a throwback clip where she sizzled in a sporty red, white, and blue bikini. Though the exercise fanatic is known for her work ethic at the gym, she also knows when to let her hair down, and called the clips “fun content” in her caption.

The stunner first found fame after documenting her fitness journey. As a cardiac nurse, she realized that few people she treated were athletes, and accordingly, decided to take her own health seriously. It is a decision that has led her to develop her own personal training business — as well as gain nearly 4 million followers on Instagram.

In addition to her primary account, Lauren has a second one dedicated more to her personal training business, which is where she posted her recent sizzling update. For the occasion, she wore a red scoop-neck bikini top accented with white piping. The bikini bottom features a thong cut that leaves little of her derriere to the imagination. It is a contrasting blue color and also features white piping.

The video opens with a view of Lauren from behind, as she raises her arms and flashes the peace sign while in front of a beautiful vista of a bubbling stream, pine trees, and mountains. The pose shows off Lauren’s perky posterior, toned from her time at the gym.

Lauren accessorized with some purple mirrored sunglasses, which are visible as she smiles at the camera over her shoulder.

Next came a clip of Lauren perched on a fallen tree trunk, with a picturesque waterfall behind her. Her sunglasses are still fashionably mirrored, but this time, they have a yellow hue. Though her hair was loose before, it was styled into pigtailed braids. She also displayed a pair of trendy white sneakers.

Though the clip is very short, Lauren gives viewers a cheeky grin before the next part of the video begins.

The last segment consists of Lauren once again sitting on a tree trunk, but once again, her back is to the camera as she flashes the peace sign once more. It is also shot from much farther back, giving a sense of the wilderness of their setting.

The upload earned over 3,700 likes and around 25 comments.

“Brave and beautiful,” one fan gushed, along with three red hearts.

Loading...

“Gorgeous,” seconded another, adding two apple emoji.

“So very beautiful,” added a third follower.

This is not the first cheeky throwback that Lauren has shared this week — she also uploaded a throwback yesterday where she wore a revealing bodysuit, as covered by The Inquisitr.