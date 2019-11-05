Daisy Keech Shows Off Her Perfect Derriere In Red String Bikini Bottoms On Instagram

American model Daisy Keech recently took to her Instagram page and shared a hot bikini picture with her fans, which became an instant hit among her 1.4 million followers.

In the picture, the hottie could be seen rocking red string bikini bottoms that she paired with a white crop top to show off her enviable physique.

While posing for the picture, Daisy turned her back toward the camera to put her pert booty on full display — a move that sent temperatures soaring. In the snap, the model was standing against the backdrop of some trees. However, she did not specify the location in the post.

To make her pose more seductive, the stunner slightly arched her back to accentuate her curves, lifting her chin and closing her eyes. Finally, she could be seen raising her arms and running her hands through her hair, which she wore in curls for a change.

In the caption, Daisy wrote that her curly hair brings out a different side of her personality. This was a statement that most of her fans agreed with, as indicated in the comments section.

Within a day of going live, and as of the writing of this article, the picture has garnered more than 135,000 likes and over 1,300 comments. This not only shows that fans fell in love with the snap but also proves that the model is quite popular on the photo-sharing website.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of Daisy’s fellow Instagram models, celebrities, and influencers. These include, but are not limited to Yaslen Clemente, Emily Logar, Hannah Palmer, Max Adler, and Mathilde Tantot.

“Your curly hair is everything,” one of her ardent admirers commented on the snap.

“Can I kiss your hot body?” another fan flirtatiously asked.

“You have made so much progress in your fitness and you deserve the results you’re getting,” wrote a third Instagram user, who seems to be following the model for quite some time.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower requested the model to have some empathy for him and stop posting her hot pictures in November. The user referred to the internet trend for men where they abstain from pleasuring themselves throughout the month.

“Can’t you see that I’m doing the No Nut November challenge? Have some empathy, please.”

Other fans wrote words and phrases like “AMAZING!!” “you’re a goddess,” and “truly beautiful,” to describe the model’s beauty.

Daisy posts her sexy snaps on Instagram quite often, including a red swimsuit picture that she posted late in October.