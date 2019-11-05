Brunette Bombshell Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Insane Figure In Sultry Bedroom Selfies

Instagram celebrity Niece Waidhofer gave her fans something to get excited about on Tuesday when she uploaded photos in which she showed off her incredible figure.

In the double post, Niece was standing in front of a bed with a gray fur bedspread. She wore a strappy set of black lingerie that didn’t do much to cover her up. The top of the set featured interesting criss-cross straps that went across her breasts before wrapping around her neck. The bottoms were an equally revealing pair of cheeky panties with straps, lace and cutout details. The outfit showed off Niece’s voluptuous chest as well as her curvy derrière and hourglass shape. She paired the set with black thigh-high stockings for an extra dose of sex appeal.

One shot showed the beauty from behind while the other photo captured her from the front. In the first snap, Niece stood with her back to a mirror while she struck a pose while looking over her shoulder with a serious look on her face. The angle showed the the curve in the small of her back as well as her toned legs. With one knee bent, she put all the emphasis on her booty. The second snap showed the stunner from the front as she gave the camera a sultry look while striking a sexy pose.

Niece wore a full face of makeup that included sculpted brows, thick lashes, heavy eye shadow and a peach color on her lips. She wore her long hair down in loose curls over one shoulder.

As she is known to do, Niece cracked an off-color joke about her rear end in the post’s caption. The post seemed to be a hit, as it garnered over 27,000 likes and more than 500 comments within an hour of going live.

Many of Niece’s fans played along with the joke, but others seemed to be focused on how hot she looked in the selfies.

“I see nothing but an amazing beauty,” one follower wrote.

“You are simply breathtaking a true beauty a masterpiece,” commented a second fan.

“Your physique has gotten so much better over this past year! You’ve been killin it girl!” wrote a third follower.

“Glad to see you post again. Bootyful as always,” a fourth admirer quipped.

Niece has a thing for booty shots — and black lingerie. She recently showed off her backside in while wearing a daring set that included a thong bottom. That being said, she always leaves her fans guessing as to what she will share next.